Tom Daley's inspirational message to young LGBT people: You can achieve anything

By Asher McShane

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley delivered a powerful message to the LGBT community today saying that his victory at the Tokyo games proved people can achieve anything.

After winning his first Olympic gold medal diver Tom delivered an inspirational message to young LGBT people.

He said: " When I was younger I always felt like the one who was alone and different and didn’t fit in and there was something about me that was always never going to be as good as what society wanted me to be.

"I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything and there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you.

"I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.

I feel very empowered by that because when I was younger I thought that I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was and to be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything."

Tom has finally got his gold medal early this morning as he and diving partner Matty Lee won the men's 10-metre synchronised diving at Tokyo 2020 this morning:

There were also gold medals for Adam Peaty in the 100-metre breaststroke and Tom Pidcock in the men's cross country mountain biking.