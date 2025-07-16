Tomorrowland main stage destroyed by fire hours before festival start

16 July 2025, 21:29

Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon
Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: X

By Frankie Elliott

A huge fire has engulfed the main stage at the Tomorrowland festival, less than 24 hours before punters were due to arrive on site.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing over the festival site as firefighters battled to stop the towering blaze from spreading to a nearby woodland.

There are no ticket holders on the grounds at the moment, but an estimated 1,000 employees on site at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews have asked nearby residents to close their windows and doors, although authorities have said the smoke is not toxic.

Read more: Shocking moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Read more: Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, prompting evacuations from iconic Blue Lagoon spa

The three-day event was due to start on Friday, with an estimated 400,000 festivalgoers already making their way to Belgium ahead of the campsite opening tomorrow.

The main stage is the centre piece of Tomorrowland, designed to reflect the festival's yearly theme - this year being "The World of Orbyz".

Despite the devastating destruction to the stage, the festival is currently still going ahead.

In a statement shared online, festival organisers said: "Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.

"We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors.

"All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.

"We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible."

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing over the festival site as firefighters battled to stop the towering blaze from spreading to a nearby woodland.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing over the festival site as firefighters battled to stop the towering blaze from spreading to a nearby woodland. Picture: X

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said the organiser's priority now is the "safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area".

The blaze has reportedly led the mayor of Boom, Jeroen Baert, to cancel his holiday in Germany and return to the town to handle the fallout from the fire.

A number of videos of the inferno have been shared online. In one, it appears the fire started on the right hand side of the stage, as shocked employees evacuate the areas towards a grassy hill.

Another clip shows the main stage completely destroyed by the fire, leaving only the frame of the structure behind.

Dance music fans from 200 countries were set to attend the festival over two weekends in the summer.

Ahead of Weekend 1, the festival announced David Guetta and Charlotte De Witte among their headliners.

The festival sold out in record time this year with 800,000 people expected to have attended over the two weekends, according to DJ Mag.

According to Eventplanner, the festival has made more than 112.8 million Euros in revenue in recent years.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Shocking moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

A volcano in Iceland has erupted, leading to evacuations.

Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, prompting evacuations from iconic Blue Lagoon spa

A man and a woman smile at the camera

Ghislaine Maxwell could use ‘government misconduct’ to challenge imprisonment

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains

People search for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, on July 15, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill more than 90 Palestinians overnight, including 19 members of the same family

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

India-bound Boeing forced to turn back mid-flight amid concerns over fuel switches

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House

Trump announces weapons for Ukraine after he allegedly asked Zelenskyy whether they can hit Moscow

A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died.

Teen sucked into meat grinder at California burrito factory dies as horrified colleagues watch on

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police reveal how girl, aged 5, fell overboard from Disney cruise ship before father saved her

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Four boys and four girls, including one set of identical twins, have been delivered and are all doing well following treatment by a team in Newcastle, who pioneered the technique.

Eight babies born in the UK thanks to new IVF technique using DNA from three people to prevent devastating disease
Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, 39, had surgery after he broke his left leg during a match against Birmingham City in April 2013.

Ex-Premier League footballer sues doctor for £7m after ‘unnecessary’ surgery ‘brought career to an end’
The sci-fi juggernaut, which follows a group of friends who tackle supernatural forces in Indiana, debuted in 2016 and has gripped audiences across four seasons so far.

Tears and terror: First trailer drops for final season of Stranger Things

Audun Groenvold has died after a lightning strike.

Norwegian Olympic ski cross medalist Audun Groenvold dies after lightning strike

Tributes have been paid to Love Actually and EastEnders star Jo Bacon.

Tributes pour in for Eastenders and Love Actually star following death aged 72

The TV chef, 59, broke his silence on Tuesday night after the show's producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed.

John Torode to 'take legal action' against BBC after MasterChef axing amid racism claim in Gregg Wallace report
All four suspended MPs voted against the bill.

Suspended Labour MP 'can't promise not to rebel again' after Keir Starmer removes whip from four backbenchers
The Obamas finally set the record straight on their marriage.

'We've had some really hard times': Barack and Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumours in shock interview

World News

See more World News

Sean Diddy Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Diddy's lawyer claims charges 'exaggerated' and calls Cassie relationship 'love story' in closing argument

18 days ago

People carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

War crimes probe launched as Israeli soldiers are ‘being ordered to shoot at unarmed Palestinians’ waiting for aid

19 days ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, stands with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign long-awaited peace deal in Washington

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News