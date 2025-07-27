Breaking News

Several killed and injured as train derails in Germany, reports say

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Alice Padgett

Several people have been killed after a passenger train derailment in Germany, German media reports.

Several people were killed and least three people injured in the crash close to Riedlingen near Stuttgart in the south-west region, reports German news agency dpa.

Two carriages derailed around 6:10pm local time.

It's estimated 100 people were onboard the train.

The train operator Deutsche Bahn said the crash occurred "for unknown reasons." The operator said the exact situation is "currently unclear."

Fallen trees have been seen at scene, as reports say there was a storm in the area before the crash.

German Chancellor Freidrich Merz offered his "deepest sympathy" to the families of the victims.

He wrote on X he was in close contact with the interior and transport ministers.

Mr Merz requested that they provide the emergency services with all the support they need.

