Travel advice for Israel loosened in areas as final evacuation flight set for Sunday

Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Government has loosened its travel advice in parts of Israel and Palestine, as the final scheduled evacuation flight is due to depart this weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, guidance has been updated to say that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against “all but essential” travel to parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as parts of Palestine.

The advice against “all travel” remains for other parts of Israel and Palestine, including Gaza, areas near the Gaza border, and parts of the West Bank, as well as parts of northern Israel.

It comes after the Government announced that the final scheduled evacuation flight for Britons wanting to leave Israel is set to depart on Sunday afternoon.

The charter plane from Tel Aviv will be the sixth flight arranged by the Government since the conflict with Iran sparked a fortnight ago.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the departure of the first evacuation flight on Monday . Picture: Alamy

The FCDO have said they will “keep the situation under review”. The flight, planned for Sunday afternoon (June 29) is currently the last one scheduled.

Officials say that demand for seats on the flights has been falling and there are an increasing number of commercial options available, following the ceasefire that was struck between Israel and Iran earlier this week.

British nationals who want to travel on Sunday’s flight are being advised to register their presence if they have not already done so.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority. The Foreign Office is working around the clock to respond to the crisis and support British nationals affected.

“The Government has organised multiple flights evacuating British nationals and their dependents from Tel Aviv, prioritising the most vulnerable. These flights will end if there is not sufficient demand.

“We will keep the situation under review.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the departure of the first evacuation flight on Monday to the House of Commons.

He told MPs: “Throughout the crisis, the safety of British Nationals in the region has been our top priority.”