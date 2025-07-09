Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

By Ella Bennett

The man who died after he was sucked into a plane engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport has been named and pictured for the first time.

Builder Andrea Russo, 35, from the Calcinate county, was struck by a Volotea plane engine around 10.35am local time on July 8.

The man was not a passenger on the plane or airport personnel, but instead trespassed onto the runway while the plane was preparing for takeoff.

Russo is understood to have broken into the airport by driving the wrong way down a road before abandoning his car and running into the terminal.

Witness reports say he opened a security door that led directly to the plane parking area, and was chased by an officer as he ran across the runway.

Public Prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli said: "We are investigating on any possible relationships with the airport or the world of aeroplanes.

"In the car with which he arrived at the airport, full of all kinds of material, we have not found anything that could provide any kind of explanation."

Milan Bergamo Airport . Picture: Alamy

Volotea confirmed the plane involved was flight V7-3511, an Airbus A319, with registration EC-MTF, operating from Milan-Bergamo (BGY) to Asturias (OVD).

In a statement, Volotea said: "The airline deeply regrets this tragic incident and extends its condolences to the family of the person involved."

All 154 passengers on board, along with the six Volotea crew members, were physically unharmed.

After the incident, passengers were deboarded and taken to a designated area, where provisions were made available. Psychological support was also offered to both passengers and crew members.

The affected passengers were rebooked on another Volotea flight that departed later in the afternoon.