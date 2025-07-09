Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

9 July 2025, 08:37

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport
Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

The man who died after he was sucked into a plane engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport has been named and pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Builder Andrea Russo, 35, from the Calcinate county, was struck by a Volotea plane engine around 10.35am local time on July 8.

The man was not a passenger on the plane or airport personnel, but instead trespassed onto the runway while the plane was preparing for takeoff.

Russo is understood to have broken into the airport by driving the wrong way down a road before abandoning his car and running into the terminal.

Witness reports say he opened a security door that led directly to the plane parking area, and was chased by an officer as he ran across the runway.

Public Prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli said: "We are investigating on any possible relationships with the airport or the world of aeroplanes.

"In the car with which he arrived at the airport, full of all kinds of material, we have not found anything that could provide any kind of explanation."

Read more: Horror as ‘man ingested into plane’s engine’ at Milan airport

Read more: Inside Shanghai-Tokyo flight as oxygen masks deployed after plane drops 26,000ft and needs to make emergency landing

Milan Bergamo Airport
Milan Bergamo Airport . Picture: Alamy

Volotea confirmed the plane involved was flight V7-3511, an Airbus A319, with registration EC-MTF, operating from Milan-Bergamo (BGY) to Asturias (OVD).

In a statement, Volotea said: "The airline deeply regrets this tragic incident and extends its condolences to the family of the person involved."

All 154 passengers on board, along with the six Volotea crew members, were physically unharmed.

After the incident, passengers were deboarded and taken to a designated area, where provisions were made available. Psychological support was also offered to both passengers and crew members.

The affected passengers were rebooked on another Volotea flight that departed later in the afternoon.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A video posted by Kaitlyn Carpenter on Facebook shows a house being washed down a river, with the caption reading: 'A house got taken down the river!!! Please please please be safe everyone!!!'.

Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

In the northern districts of Marseille (16th arrondissement, above L'Estaque), residents and emergency workers attempt to contain the last remaining flames following a major wildfire that caused significant damage.

More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

Firefighters from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, left, aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

More than 160 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says

A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels celebrate sinking ship packed with explosives in Red Sea

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert

Former Israeli PM tells LBC he doubts the Nobel committee will take Netanyahu's Trump peace prize nomination seriously

Women gather to vote at Tortank girls school polling station in Lashkar Gah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, despite the Taliban mounting various rocket and IED attacks in the city killing at least one person.

Taliban leaders wanted for abuse of women

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025

Residents urged to stay indoors and flights grounded as major wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

The crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Diogo Jota was ‘behind the wheel of Lamborghini and driving at high excess of speed,’ say Spanish police

Bruno tracked down nine people, including missing children and people with Alzheimer's, according to Italian media.

'Hero' sniffer dog Bruno killed by sausages filled with nails

More than 200 children are being treated in hospital with lead poisoning in China after school chefs used inedible paint to decorate their food. Picture: Getty

More than 200 children poisoned with lead in China after consuming food decoration

Volcanic materials spewing from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki at East Flores regency in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Indonesian volcano erupts as flights cancelled and gas masks sent to local people to help with 'painful' breathing

Milan Bergamo Airport has suspended all flights following the incident

Horror as ‘man ingested into plane’s engine’ at Milan airport

A fitness influencer said she has been left 'disfigured' following an attack by intruders. Picture: Snapchat

Fitness influencer left 'disfigured' after being sprayed with bleach and assaulted in vile attack

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas

Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

Container ship at sunrise.

Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC can reveal councils in England are forking out millions of pounds storing the belongings of families stuck in temporary accommodation.

Housing crisis forcing councils to spend millions on storage for those in temporary accommodation
UK is now Russia’s main target, with British criminals acting as Putin's foot soldiers, ex-spy warns

UK is now Russia’s main target, with British criminals acting as Putin's foot soldiers, ex-spy warns
"BloodRayne" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet

Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen's cause of death revealed following death, aged 67
A report into the timeliness of compensation for those infected and affected is due to be published on Wednesday, following additional hearings of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Infected blood scandal report to set out impact of 'devastating' compensation delays

MPs have backed plans to set up the Independent Football Regulator. Picture: Getty

MPs back 'historic' new football watchdog ensuring 'clubs stay accountable to fans'

Experts supporting the parents of children with special education needs have told LBC they are aware of ‘an alarming trend’ in cease-and-desist letters being sent to those trying to get a support plan in place for their child.

'The system is rotten at the core': Parents threatened for seeking special needs support for their children
Two complainants challenged whether Collins' ad breached rules because it promoted prescription-only medication to the public.

Gemma Collins weight-loss drug advert banned as watchdog cracks down on promoting prescription-only medication
The crown court backlog in England and Wales has passed 75,000 cases for the first time, rising to 76,957 at the end of March.

Jury-free trials recommended to avoid 'total system collapse' of courts in the UK

World News

See more World News

.

'All of Ukraine is ours', says Putin as he threatens nuclear strike

16 days ago

An explosion is seen during a missile attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Experts warn over ‘new era of terrorism’ as retaliation for US strikes on Iran 'likely'

16 days ago

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is moved after being lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily.

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht taken to Sicilian town for full investigation into sinking

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News