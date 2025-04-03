'No one is safe, not even the penguins': Trump administration ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands

The Trump administration has been ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Trump administration has been mocked for imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands.

Trump announced on Wednesday that the Heard and McDonald Islands were among the places to be hit with the "reciprocal" measures.

The sub-Antarctic islands are set to be hit with 10 per cent tariffs, despite being home to just seals, birds and penguins.

They were included as they are considered Australian territory, a White House official told Axios.

But the president has still been ridiculed by critics over the move - especially as Russia and North Korea were spared.

Heard and McDonald Islands. Picture: LBC

"The penguins have been ripping us off for years," former communications director Anthony Scaramucci wrote on X.

Former Congressman Tom Malinowski said: "The Heard Island and McDonald penguins have been taking advantage of us for too long - it's about time we stood up to them!"

Another person said: "I never thought the US President would start a trade war with penguins, but here we are. What crazy times to be alive."

A fourth X user added: "No one is safe, not even the penguins."

Others shared their disbelief that the island had been hit with tariffs while Russian and North Korea were not impacted at all.

"So you're telling me the f***ing penguins got tariffed but they forgot Russia and North Korea," one person said.

Someone else joked: "Russia and North Korea were spared tariffs due to 'no meaningful trade'. But Trump slapped tariffs on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands. Apparently, the penguins were involved in something fishy."

Trump's administration has faced questions over the criteria used to level tariffs on each country following the announcement.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reshared a link on Thursday showing how the tariffs were calculated.

Mr Trump said the import taxes, which range from 10% to 49%, would do to US trading partners what they have long done to the US.

He maintains they will draw factories and jobs back to the US.

"Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years," he said. "But it is not going to happen anymore."