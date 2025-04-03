'No one is safe, not even the penguins': Trump administration ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands

3 April 2025, 11:28 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 11:50

The Trump administration has been ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands
The Trump administration has been ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Trump administration has been mocked for imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump announced on Wednesday that the Heard and McDonald Islands were among the places to be hit with the "reciprocal" measures.

The sub-Antarctic islands are set to be hit with 10 per cent tariffs, despite being home to just seals, birds and penguins.

They were included as they are considered Australian territory, a White House official told Axios.

But the president has still been ridiculed by critics over the move - especially as Russia and North Korea were spared.

Read more: Full list of countries hit by Donald Trump's tariff announcement

Read more: 'This is not the act of a friend': World leaders react to Trump's 'unwarranted' tariffs

Heard and McDonald Islands.
Heard and McDonald Islands. Picture: LBC

"The penguins have been ripping us off for years," former communications director Anthony Scaramucci wrote on X.

Former Congressman Tom Malinowski said: "The Heard Island and McDonald penguins have been taking advantage of us for too long - it's about time we stood up to them!"

Another person said: "I never thought the US President would start a trade war with penguins, but here we are. What crazy times to be alive."

A fourth X user added: "No one is safe, not even the penguins."

Others shared their disbelief that the island had been hit with tariffs while Russian and North Korea were not impacted at all.

"So you're telling me the f***ing penguins got tariffed but they forgot Russia and North Korea," one person said.

Someone else joked: "Russia and North Korea were spared tariffs due to 'no meaningful trade'. But Trump slapped tariffs on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands. Apparently, the penguins were involved in something fishy."

Trump's administration has faced questions over the criteria used to level tariffs on each country following the announcement.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reshared a link on Thursday showing how the tariffs were calculated.

Mr Trump said the import taxes, which range from 10% to 49%, would do to US trading partners what they have long done to the US.

He maintains they will draw factories and jobs back to the US.

"Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years," he said. "But it is not going to happen anymore."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The Sentinelese are a pre-Neolithic tribe that rejects contact with the modern world

US tourist arrested for sailing to remote island and leaving a can of Coke for the world's most isolated tribe to try

World leaders react to US tariffs

'This is not the act of a friend': World leaders react to Trump's 'unwarranted' tariffs

British couple

British couple found dead in New Zealand named - as police probe possible murder-suicide

Virginia Giuffre said she had been left with 'four days to life' after the crash

Bus driver breaks silence on Virginia Giuffre crash that left her 'with four days to live'

Foreign Secretary David Lammy

David Lammy to urge Nato allies to increase defence spending in bid to make alliance 'stronger, fairer and more lethal'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU threatens further countermeasures against US tariffs after 'major blow to world economy'

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' and warns that the president 'hasn't thought it through'

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza

Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families

Police said two people died on Palliser Road, Roseneath.

British couple found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin new chapter'

Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car

Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'

Putin continues to reject Trump's peace plan

'We won't accept Ukraine ceasefire while Zelenskyy remains in power,' Russia warns

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

An areal view of the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in Iceland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway, sparking police investigation

Lucy

Expert panel claims 'no criminal offences committed' in Lucy Letby case after bombshell new report into baby deaths
Full runners and riders confirmed for Saturday's Grand National

Grand National 2025 runners and riders confirmed as full 34-horse line-up revealed

Uriah Rennie is 'learning to walk again'.

Premier League's first black referee, Uriah Rennie, 'learning to walk again' after he was left paralysed
Greenpeace activists scaled a building outside the Foreign Office

Greenpeace activists scale Foreign Office building over signing of ocean treaty

Spain celebrates winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia

UK poised to host 2035 Women’s World Cup

Lucy Letby

Lawyer for killer nurse Lucy Letby to hand over 'fresh' evidence he hopes will clear her name
The millionaire businesswoman has called for an urgent safety review by TfL after the emergency Help Point failed in a central London station.

Millionaire businesswoman abandoned on Tube platform by staff after 'traumatising' assault

World News

See more World News

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark to win the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2025

Britain’s Jack Draper wins Indian Wells Open after beating Holger Rune in biggest title of his career

17 days ago

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

20 arrested including government officials after 59 killed in North Macedonia night club fire

17 days ago

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News