'This is the biggest deal': Trump announces US-EU trade deal with tariff rate set at 15%

Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting at Turnberry. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

The US has struck a trade deal with the European Union following a meeting between Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen.

Donald Trump has announced that a trade deal has been struck between the US and the EU following a private meeting between the US president and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of the European Commission confirmed there would be tariffs of 15% on goods from Europe across the board, lower than the rate of 30% previously threatened by the US.

"We have reached a deal. It's a good deal for everybody," Mr Trump said.

"The European Union is going to agree to purchase from the United States 750 billion dollars worth of energy," he said.

"They are going to agree to invest into the United States 600 billion more than they're investing already."

Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement was a "huge deal" made following "tough negotiations."

The US president said Sir Keir Starmer would be "very happy" with the deal.

A trade agreement between the US and the EU would be "bigger than any other deal", Donald Trump said before the meeting.

"This is the biggest deal. People don't realise. This is bigger than other deals," he said to journalists gathered in Scotland at the top of his bilateral meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We have great countries, great countries, I'm familiar with many of them, so are you, and this is really the biggest deal.

"I guess we're the biggest out there, and they're the second, and when we come together, this will be the biggest deal, if that happens, and it could happen, should happen."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow ...