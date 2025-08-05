Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

5 August 2025, 21:58

US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover.
US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The White House is plotting to take over the distribution of aid in Gaza as US President Donald Trump "does not want babies to starve", a report has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Citing two officials from the US and one from Israel, the report has alleged that Trump discussed the idea with his special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Trump administration will reportedly "take over" management of the humanitarian effort in the Gaza Strip because it believes Israel isn't handling it sufficiently, one US official told Axios.

Sources did not specify what this would involve, but added that Gulf countries like Qatar will contribute funds, with Jordan and Egypt also expected to play a role.

Trump is "not thrilled" about the plan, the official claimed, but they added that it "kind of has to happen".

"The starvation problem in Gaza is getting worse.

"Donald Trump does not like that. He does not want babies to starve. He wants mothers to be able to nurse their children. He's becoming fixated on that," the official said.

Read more: Netanyahu 'decides on full occupation of Gaza' as Israel's security council set to meet

Read more: Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

Trump has slammed Israel's handling of the humanitarian response in Gaza.
Trump has slammed Israel's handling of the humanitarian response in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking cabinet approval to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

He reportedly held a three-hour limited security meeting today to finalise plans for "continuing the campaign in Gaza", according to the prime minister's office.

"This is die cast- we are going for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip," the Ynet news site quoted a senior Netanyahu official as saying.

"There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held," the official added.

"If the chief of staff doesn't agree, he should resign," they said.

The plan has been blasted by the international community, including the UN.

The UN's assistant secretary-general said at tonight's Security Council meeting: "International law is clear in the regard, Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state."

Israel currently holds around 75% of Gaza, according to The Times of Israel.

Its new plan would see the region fall under complete Israeli control.

Responding to the reports, Hamas blasted Israel's "threats" as "repetitive, worthless and have no influence on our decisions".

The UK's UN envoy Dame Barbara Woodward said Hamas can have "no place" in the governance of Gaza, but added that Israeli restrictions have caused "famine" in the territory.

It comes as up to 300 seriously ill children will be evacuated from Gaza and treated by the NHS under new plans due to be unveiled within weeks.

The Government is preparing to allow hundreds of sick young people into Britain to receive medical care, according to the Sunday Times.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A contractor working for OceanGate was told he had a "bad attitude" after voicing safety concerns

OceanGate worker who voiced safety concerns told he had 'bad attitude', report into Titan sub disaster reveals

Titan sub

‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster

A tiger at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark

Zoo asks pet owners to donate unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs to feed to predators

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media

Netanyahu 'decides on full occupation of Gaza' as Israel's security council set to meet

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been placed under house arrest after posting on social media

Brazil's former president put under house arrest after video posted on Instagram

Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander-M

Russia issues stark nuclear warning as Kremlin official says Moscow is no longer bound by missile treaty

Exclusive
Evyatar

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years.

Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

The Port of Hersonissos in Crete

Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail

Convicts furious at Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum-security jail

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza

Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors

Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city

Latest News

See more Latest News

Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk 'How To Change Our Future”

Legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalised in Italy

Sign advertising Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended following 'phenomenal' public demand
David Black will be standing down at the end of August.

Ofwat chief executive David Black to step down at end of month

Manchester United have made a bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd make £74 million bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Musician Mick Taylor in a rare club appearance at The Cutting Room.

Rolling Stones legend in battle with museum over iconic guitar

An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool.

Aldi loses crown for being UK's cheapest supermarket - for first time in nearly two years

Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley

Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Ruth Szymankiewicz

Suicidal teen died after care worker using false identity left her unsupervised - before fleeing country

World News

See more World News

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

24 days ago

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm.

Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

24 days ago

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who tragically died when an Air India flight crashed.

Families of Air India crash victims demand ‘justice and answers’ after report published

24 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News