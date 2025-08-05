Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The White House is plotting to take over the distribution of aid in Gaza as US President Donald Trump "does not want babies to starve", a report has claimed.

Citing two officials from the US and one from Israel, the report has alleged that Trump discussed the idea with his special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Trump administration will reportedly "take over" management of the humanitarian effort in the Gaza Strip because it believes Israel isn't handling it sufficiently, one US official told Axios.

Sources did not specify what this would involve, but added that Gulf countries like Qatar will contribute funds, with Jordan and Egypt also expected to play a role.

Trump is "not thrilled" about the plan, the official claimed, but they added that it "kind of has to happen".

"The starvation problem in Gaza is getting worse.

"Donald Trump does not like that. He does not want babies to starve. He wants mothers to be able to nurse their children. He's becoming fixated on that," the official said.

Trump has slammed Israel's handling of the humanitarian response in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking cabinet approval to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

He reportedly held a three-hour limited security meeting today to finalise plans for "continuing the campaign in Gaza", according to the prime minister's office.

"This is die cast- we are going for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip," the Ynet news site quoted a senior Netanyahu official as saying.

"There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held," the official added.

"If the chief of staff doesn't agree, he should resign," they said.

The plan has been blasted by the international community, including the UN.

The UN's assistant secretary-general said at tonight's Security Council meeting: "International law is clear in the regard, Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state."

Israel currently holds around 75% of Gaza, according to The Times of Israel.

Its new plan would see the region fall under complete Israeli control.

Responding to the reports, Hamas blasted Israel's "threats" as "repetitive, worthless and have no influence on our decisions".

The UK's UN envoy Dame Barbara Woodward said Hamas can have "no place" in the governance of Gaza, but added that Israeli restrictions have caused "famine" in the territory.

It comes as up to 300 seriously ill children will be evacuated from Gaza and treated by the NHS under new plans due to be unveiled within weeks.

The Government is preparing to allow hundreds of sick young people into Britain to receive medical care, according to the Sunday Times.