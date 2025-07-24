Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

24 July 2025, 09:53 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 10:34

President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House
President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump's envoy has arrived in Italy to discuss plans for a Gaza ceasefire.

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will meet senior Israeli and Qatari officials to discuss a 60-day truce, accessing aid and the release of the remaining hostages.

Witkoff will seek to break an impasse over the ceasefire at the talks after Hamas objected to terms proposed by Israel.

After weeks of talks between lower level officials in Doha, Witkoff is challenged to find a way through multiple sticking points - this includes Israel’s refusal to accept Hamas’s demand for a full withdrawal of Israeli military forces, as understood by The Times.

Hamas responded on Wednesday to Israeli terms and also called for changes to proposed aid routes and a guaranteed timeline for an end to the war.

The talks come as Trump prepares to visit Scotland tomorrow. During his time, the President will meet both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to fulfil Labour's promise to recognise Palestine.

This morning, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told LBC: "We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, that was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.

Palestinians carry plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians carry plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 19, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer's Government is "deeply committed" to recognising a Palestinian state, Cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

The Business Secretary stressed that such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a "genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement" with Israel.

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to fulfil Labour's promise to recognise Palestine.

Mr Reynolds told LBC: "We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, that was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.

"Now, at the minute, there is not a Palestinian state there. There is not political agreement between the two principal Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza.

"We have taken other steps in relation to the intolerable situation in Gaza. We've obviously sanctioned two Israeli cabinet ministers. I myself have ended arms exports to Israel that could be used in the conflict in Gaza.

"We've ended our talks with Israel on a more enhanced trade agreement and trade relationship. So we have taken those immediate steps.

"And we do want to see Palestine recognised. I want that to be meaningful. I want that to be working with partners, other countries around the world."

The President’s visit is expected to include the opening of a second golf course at the Menie resort in Aberdeenshire.

A major policing operation is being put in place for both the visit and any protests that may spring up as a result of it, with Police Scotland seeking officers from other areas of the UK to bolster its numbers.

Concerns have been raised about the cost of the policing operation, with officers likely to cancel rest days to ensure adequate staffing.

But speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Mr Swinney said talks are ongoing between Police Scotland and the Scottish and UK governments on funding, asserting that policing in Scotland will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result.

Mr Swinney said it was important that Mr Trump’s visit is “handled with care”.

This week, a sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” was erected at Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen.

The sign appears in a video posted on Instagram by the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, captioned “Getting ready to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland”.

CORRECTION / PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
Gaza's population are in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Picture: Getty

The UN has blamed rising hunger and malnutrition on Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, which has seen the region’s people “drip-fed” aid, a policy the UK government has branded “inhumane.”

Israel has denied it is responsible for shortages of food and other supplies.

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, added that around 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger.At least 70,000 of them are in a state of malnutrition, he warned.

It comes as 111 aid organisations from across the globe signed a statement calling for Israel to end its blockade.

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
Picture: Getty

Gaza's population of more than two million Palestinians are in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, now relying largely on the limited aid allowed into the territory.

Many people have been displaced multiple times.

Hamas triggered the war when militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. Fifty remain in Gaza, but fewer than half are thought to be alive.

Israel's military offensive has killed more than 58,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not say how many militants have been killed but says more than half of the dead have been women and children.

Smoke billows from an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel
Smoke billows from an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. Picture: Alamy

