Trump says Israel has responsibility to ensure flow of aid to Gaza - as Starmer brands conditions ‘intolerable’

28 July 2025, 14:42

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has said Israel has the responsibility to ensure a flow of aid into Gaza during a press conference in Scotland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire.

When quizzed by a reporter, the US President said Israel holds responsibility in limiting aid to Gaza before adding they are "hampered" by the remaining 20 hostages still being held by Hamas.

Starmer then urged the need "to get the hostages out".

He added the situation on the ground in Gaza is "absolutely intolerable" and that humanitarian aid needs to get in "at speed and at volume".

He also says the British population is "revolted" by the scenes emerging from Gaza.

Sir Keir added the UK and the US can do "our very best to alleviate" the situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks
Picture: Getty

'Very difficult'

Hamas has become "very difficult to deal with", Trump also said, during the press conference.

The US president said: "Hamas has become very difficult to deal with in the last couple of days, because they don't want to give up these last 20, because they think as long as ... they have them, they have protection, but I don't think it can work that way.

"So I'm speaking to (Benjamin) Netanyahu, and we are coming up with various plans.

"I'm going to say it's a very difficult situation. If they didn't have the hostages, things would go very quickly, but they do, and we know where they have them, in some cases, and you don't want to go riding roughshod over that area, because that means those hostages will be killed."

Gaza aid crisis: Two perspectives from the ground

Trump also suggested anyone holding Israelis hostage should be "helping" them, as he appeared to compare the situation to Jewish people escaping the Nazis by hiding in attics.

The US president said: "You see it in the movies where somebody is a prisoner, or somebody is helping. You even see it with Germany, where people would be let into a house and live in an attic in secret.

"You know, you see signs of stuff. I said, did you see anything like, did they wink at you or did they say 'don't worry, you're going to be OK'?

"I never received, I asked that question all the time, I've never received one answer that said, 'yes, they really wanted to help'.

"The hatred is just incredible."

BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-US-TRUMP
Picture: Getty

Trump also said he has a "great love" for Scotland, when asked whether more could be done for the country on trade with the US.

Pointing to the fact his mother, Mary Anne, was born there, he said she would return to her homeland "once a year" for a visit.

He later added: "So yeah, it gives me a feeling, you know it's different, you go to another country, you have no relationship to it... but it's different when your mother was born here."

Pushed again on whether that could mean a different deal for products such as whisky, Mr Trump added: "I was very particular, this is a part of the world I want to see thrive. It's going to thrive."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club

Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions

Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day following an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7, 2023.

Google admits 10 million people failed to receive 'take action' alert warning of Turkey earthquake severity

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet left and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire following days of deadly border clashes

Several people were killed at Or Tor Kor market in Thailand.

At least six killed after gunman opens fire at popular food market in Thailand

A teen is in critical condition after an incident at Rafael Puig Lluvina, Tenerife.

Teen fighting for his life after being pulled from Tenerife hotel swimming pool

Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt, views a 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a 'soul house'

‘Rare and exciting’: 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian clay model

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday, July 27, 2025

Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

The passenger train derailed in the Biberach district between the districts of Zweifaltendorf and Zell

At least three killed and others injured as passenger train derails in Germany

Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting at Turnberry

'This is the biggest deal': Trump announces US-EU trade deal with tariff rate set at 15%

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace claims he was 'regularly touched and groped' on Masterchef set but complaining 'never crossed my mind'
Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The 1999 film has been upgraded from a U classification to a PG

Star Wars: Episode I reclassified from U to PG for 'scary scenes'

Enough is Enough' protest opposed to refugees housed at Cresta Court Hotel, Church road in Trafford, Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers

Sorato Shimizu ran the 100m sprint in a staggering 10.00 seconds flat during a track meet in Hiroshima.

Schoolboy, 16, beats Usain Bolt’s 100m sprint record to qualify for world championships

Hull Trains 802301 Paragon train, East Coast Main Line Railway; Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England

When are Hull Trains staff striking?

England v Spain - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Funding for grassroots women and girl’s football could be extended after roaring success of Lionesses
Dwight Muhammad Qawi has died aged 72.

Former two-weight boxing world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi dead at 72

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight

World News

See more World News

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

21 days ago

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas.

Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

21 days ago

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking at the start of the 2025 Hague NATO Summit held in The Hague.

NATO chief says China and Russia could launch simultaneous attacks in chilling warning over all-out war

21 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News