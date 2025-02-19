Trump labels Zelenskyy a ‘dictator,' says he owes US billions and only wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going

19 February 2025

Donald Trump has branded Zelenskyy a "dictator."
By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has branded Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “comedian” and “dictator” in a furious TruthSocial post.

The US president took aim at Ukraine’s leader after he accused Trump of "helping Putin to come out of isolation" by working with him.

Trump took to TruthSocial on Wednesday to demand the US be paid back the billions it spent on Ukraine and call for Zelenskyy to hold elections or he "may not have a country left."

It comes as the US and Russia hold peace talks without Ukraine, leading many to believe the Trump administration has abandoned Europe to Putin and Russia.

Read more: Trump is living in a ‘disinformation space’, says Zelenskyy as he hits back at US for ‘helping’ Putin 'come out of isolation'

Should the West be worried by Trump 'repeating Kremlin propaganda'? Caller Joe and Shelagh debate

Trump wrote: "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle.

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.

"Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation."

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election.
He added: "A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do."

Zelenskyy has accused President Trump of being "trapped in a disinformation bubble" after he accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war.

Speaking in a news conference, Zelenskyy said he is "seeing a lot of disinformation" from Russia.

He's also accused Trump is 'helping' Putin 'to come out of isolation' by working with him.

He said: "With all due respect to President Donald Trump as a leader, he is living in this disinformation space."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian leader added: "Look, we all want a victory, and we want Trump to win, and we want Ukraine to win, all of us to succeed.

"But I am protecting Ukraine. I can't sell it away. I can't sell our state."

He also dismissed suggestions that he should step down as leader, or that his approval ratings are at 4%.

The Ukrainian leader said that it was Russian disinformation - his approval ratings are actually 50%.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch as rejected Trump's claim that Zelenskyy is a dictator in a rare break from the Republican's position.

She wrote on X: "President Zelenskyy is not a dictator. He is the democratically elected leader of Ukraine who bravely stood up to Putin’s illegal invasion.

"Under my leadership, and under successive Conservative Prime Ministers, we have and always will stand with Ukraine.

"President Trump is right that Europe needs to pull its weight - and that includes the UK. We need to get serious. The PM will have my support to increase defence spending - there is a fully funded plan to get to 2.5% sitting on his desk.

"That should be the bare minimum. Starmer should get on with it, get on a plane to Washington and show some leadership. We cannot afford to get this wrong."

It comes after Trump made the false claim that Ukraine started the war, which began when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and escalated after Putin invaded the country in 2022.

"Today I heard, ‘oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years ... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” Trump said.

Thousands of Russian soldiers have barrelled over the Kursk border into Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has claimed, despite insisting he is willing to explore options to ending the war.

Russia’s alleged advance came just hours after Moscow stressed Putin’s willingness to enter peace talks with Zelenskyy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov told reporters on Tuesday the Russian leader has “repeatedly said he is ready to speak about peace” but stressed that Moscow's “wider security issues” need to be addressed first.

