Trump praises 'promising' Putin remarks over peace deal with Ukraine as he calls for Russia to 'do right thing'

13 March 2025, 19:20

Trump has praised Putin's 'promising' remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine
Trump has praised Putin's 'promising' remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has praised Vladimir Putin for his "promising" remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine, urging Russia to "do the right thing".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Putin said on Thursday that he agreed with the Ukraine ceasefire proposals and that the deal should lead to a long-term peace.

Trump welcomed the promising statement but insisted it was not complete.

He said it would be a "very disappointing moment for the world" if Russia rejected the proposal.

"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," he said, adding that a peace deal "shouldn't be very complicated". The president urged both parties to get the process over with quickly.

It comes as a Ukrainian source close to negotiations told local media: "There can be no restrictions on the size of the army, and there can be no prohibitions regarding Ukraine's participation [in international organisations], including the EU and NATO."

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Putin the ceasefire proposal should lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of the "crisis".

However, there are "serious questions" that need to be asked about how it would be implemented.

“We agree with the proposals for the ceasefire, but our position is based on the assumption the ceasefire will lead to a long-term peace," he told reporters.

Read more: Kremlin aide dismisses short-term ceasefire as ‘temporary respite’ for Ukraine

Read more: Keir Starmer says he's 'not surprised' that Russia dismissed Ukraine ceasefire deal

Moscow, Russia. 13th Mar, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) during negotiations in the green drawing room of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Moscow, Russia. 13th Mar, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) during negotiations in the green drawing room of the Grand Kremlin Palace. Picture: Alamy

He added that the idea of ​​a ceasefire “is correct in itself, and we certainly support it, but there are issues that we need to discuss."

Putin said: “I think we need to talk to our American colleagues, maybe call President Trump and discuss it."

The Russian president also referenced his visit to the Kursk region yesterday, saying that the situation there is "completely under our control" after the Ukrainian invasion.

He said that it would be good for Ukraine to have a 30-day ceasefire, implying that it would not be so positive for Russia.

The Russian president said that his forces were on the offensive on all areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Putin said it would be good to have peace but warned there are "nuances" to the deal.

"If we ceased hostilities...what would that mean?" he asked.

"How will these 30 days be used? To continue forced mobilisation in Ukraine, to supply weapons there, to continue training for those mobilised?

"And how will the issues of control and verification be resolved? How will we be guaranteed that nothing like this will happen? Who will give orders to cease hostilities and what will be the price of these orders?"

US envoy Steven Witkoff is in Russia to discuss the US-brokered peace deal, and is expected to meet Putin later to discuss the terms.

Speaking earlier, Yuri Ushakov, Mr Putin's foreign policy adviser, suggested a ceasefire would grant a "temporary break for the Ukrainian military", helping Kyiv's forces at a time when Russia claimed to be on the front foot and pushing them out of the occupied territory in Kursk.

Former CIA director says ‘tyrant’ Putin won't surrender easily

He said the ceasefire would "give us nothing" but would give the Ukrainians "a chance to regroup, consolidate their forces and keep doing the same in the future".

The Prime Minister told the News Agents podcast it "doesn't entirely surprise me" that Russia had taken that position.

Asked about Mr Ushakov's remarks, the Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters in Westminster it was "up to Russia to respond and agree to a ceasefire if it is serious about ending the fighting and bringing peace about".

He added: "I don't want to get ahead of the talks that the United States are going to have on these issues, so we will await the result of that.

"But we have always been very clear that in order to have a secure and lasting peace, security guarantees will be needed."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Breaking
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

Exclusive
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin's peace terms are for NATO to stop arming Ukraine and an end to mass mobilisation, ex-Kremlin adviser says

Vladimir Putin

Putin says he 'agrees with ceasefire proposals' but warns 'lots of questions' remain about Ukraine deal

The world is waiting for Putin's response to a proposed ceasefire

Putin’s ‘secret plan’ for fate of Ukraine revealed in classified Kremlin files - as US team heads to Moscow for talks

Estonian President Alar Karis (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Estonia's President tells LBC he backs all European countries introducing conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen.

Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal

Exclusive
Putin is likely to sign a peace deal, a White House official has said

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Exclusive
Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more

Police investigation into hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked to include gross negligence manslaughter
n

UN judge 'exploited and abused' young woman she forced to work as slave in UK

An Oasis movie is on the way from the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Creator of Peaky Blinders to produce Oasis movie alongside reunion tour

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

Wes Streeting refuses to be drawn on whether doctors and nurses could lose jobs as Labour axes NHS England
Dawn Robinson

En Vogue star Dawn Robinson reveals she has been living in car for three years after becoming homeless
Department for Work & Pensions.

Number of people claiming Universal Credit for health or disability up by half a million in a year
Keir Starmer speaking to the News Agents

Keir Starmer says he's 'not surprised' that Russia dismissed Ukraine ceasefire deal

A new pill designed to transform the treatment of endometriosis has been approved for use on the NHS. (stock image)

New endometriosis pill approved for use on NHS in breakthrough for women's health

World News

See more World News

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

16 days ago

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'

16 days ago

Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News