Trump insists Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will involve 'swapping of territories' ahead of talks with Putin next Friday

President Donald Trump holds a signed trilateral agreement during a ceremony with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the State Dining Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has claimed that any ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine would have to involve the "swapping of territories".

The comments from Mr Trump came during a White House press conference on Friday, in which the US President played mediator between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The bold claim of concessions was accompanied by apparent confirmation that his proposed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would go ahead.

Within an hour of the Armenia-Azerbaijan press conference finishing, Mr Trump revealed details of his meeting with the Russian leader, which is set to take place in Alaska next Friday.

"There’s some swapping, it’s quite complicated," Trump said as he took questions from the media on the subject of peace talks.

"There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."

Mr Trump's bold insistence that territory would have to be conceded stands in stark contrast to previous comments from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insisted he would never willingly concede territory to Russia.

President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

The Oval Office display saw Trump confirm the long-awaited meeting with the Russian President - just days after special envoy Steve Witkoff visited the Kremlin to discuss a potential ceasefire.

If the proposals go ahead, it would mark the first meeting between a Russian and US leader since Putin met with Joe Biden in Geneva, in June 2021.

The announcement comes as JD Vance met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday, insisting the UK was on a "very dark path" towards losing free speech.

Mr Vance landed with his wife Usha and their three children in London before heading to Chevening, the Foreign Secretary's 17th Century estate in Kent.

The Vice President added that the West is "censoring rather than engaging" with opposing opinions.

President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

"I believe Putin and Zelenskyy both want peace," Trump insisted on Friday, when asked whether a ceasefire was possible in the region.

Trump also went on to claim that his mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the "sixth" conflict he has averted since he came to power.

Speaking at length about his peacekeeping achievements, Trump added: "It could have been a world war - I stopped that."

"If I didn't come along, with a talented group of people... I think Russia-Ukraine would have had a very high degree [of being] even a world war."

The US President's claim triggered a flurry of questions from the media on the potential of being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Friday marked day 200 of Donald Trump's presidency, with the leader asked whether he believed peace was possible.

"We have a shot at it," the US President insisted.

Asked whether he was waiting on the date of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement in the hopes of receiving such an award, Trump said that he was of "certain persuasion" that meant "no matter what I do, I won't get it".

However the US President went on to add that he "loves saving lives".

"When I came [to power], I said 'this thing is really bad'," Trump added of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The comments from Trump come as David Lammy and JD Vance discussed matters of international interest during the VP's family holiday to England on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, right, shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Vance said the UK and US have disagreements about Britain's plan to recognise Palestine but have a shared goal of resolving the crisis in the Middle East.

"We may have some disagreements about how exactly to accomplish that goal, and we'll talk about that today," he told reporters.

Vance also stressed that the US has no plans to recognise a Palestinian state as the UK does, saying he didn't know what recognition meant "given the lack of a functional government there."