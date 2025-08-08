Trump insists Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will involve 'swapping of territories' ahead of talks with Putin next Friday

8 August 2025, 21:57 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 23:20

President Donald Trump holds a signed trilateral agreement during a ceremony with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the State Dining Room of the White House
President Donald Trump holds a signed trilateral agreement during a ceremony with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the State Dining Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has claimed that any ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine would have to involve the "swapping of territories".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The comments from Mr Trump came during a White House press conference on Friday, in which the US President played mediator between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The bold claim of concessions was accompanied by apparent confirmation that his proposed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would go ahead.

Within an hour of the Armenia-Azerbaijan press conference finishing, Mr Trump revealed details of his meeting with the Russian leader, which is set to take place in Alaska next Friday.

"There’s some swapping, it’s quite complicated," Trump said as he took questions from the media on the subject of peace talks.

"There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."

Mr Trump's bold insistence that territory would have to be conceded stands in stark contrast to previous comments from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insisted he would never willingly concede territory to Russia.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon likens recent arrest to 'mental torture' as former First Minister opens up about 'lesbian affair' claims

President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House.
President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a trilateral signing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the State Dining Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

The Oval Office display saw Trump confirm the long-awaited meeting with the Russian President - just days after special envoy Steve Witkoff visited the Kremlin to discuss a potential ceasefire.

If the proposals go ahead, it would mark the first meeting between a Russian and US leader since Putin met with Joe Biden in Geneva, in June 2021.

The announcement comes as JD Vance met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday, insisting the UK was on a "very dark path" towards losing free speech.

Mr Vance landed with his wife Usha and their three children in London before heading to Chevening, the Foreign Secretary's 17th Century estate in Kent.

The Vice President added that the West is "censoring rather than engaging" with opposing opinions.

President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

"I believe Putin and Zelenskyy both want peace," Trump insisted on Friday, when asked whether a ceasefire was possible in the region.

Trump also went on to claim that his mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the "sixth" conflict he has averted since he came to power.

Speaking at length about his peacekeeping achievements, Trump added: "It could have been a world war - I stopped that."

"If I didn't come along, with a talented group of people... I think Russia-Ukraine would have had a very high degree [of being] even a world war."

The US President's claim triggered a flurry of questions from the media on the potential of being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Friday marked day 200 of Donald Trump's presidency, with the leader asked whether he believed peace was possible.

"We have a shot at it," the US President insisted.

Asked whether he was waiting on the date of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement in the hopes of receiving such an award, Trump said that he was of "certain persuasion" that meant "no matter what I do, I won't get it".

However the US President went on to add that he "loves saving lives".

"When I came [to power], I said 'this thing is really bad'," Trump added of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The comments from Trump come as David Lammy and JD Vance discussed matters of international interest during the VP's family holiday to England on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, right, shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, right, shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Vance said the UK and US have disagreements about Britain's plan to recognise Palestine but have a shared goal of resolving the crisis in the Middle East.

"We may have some disagreements about how exactly to accomplish that goal, and we'll talk about that today," he told reporters.

Vance also stressed that the US has no plans to recognise a Palestinian state as the UK does, saying he didn't know what recognition meant "given the lack of a functional government there."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Astronaut James A. Lovell Jr. Smiling

NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, who led Apollo 13 mission safely back to Earth after oxygen tank explosion, dies aged 97

Jeffrey Epstein's butler has broken his silence.

Epstein's butler of 18 years reveals 'there’s no way he killed himself'

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California

Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

This combination picture shows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift

Concerns were raised over the deadly spirit, known as "chacha," after three members of a family of four were among those who died after consuming the drink

Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia.

Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’

Palestinians watch as a plume of smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood today (8th August)

Israel 'wrong' to escalate offensive, Starmer says, after security cabinet votes to take full control of Gaza City

A child has been left with serious injuries after a woman crashed into him at a water park in Russia.

Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

Rescuers stand next to the wreckage parts from a scene where a Kenyan medical plane crashed, killing at least 6 people, on the outskirts of Nairobi

At least six dead, including two doctors, as air ambulance crashes into homes during mission

Palestinians flock for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israel plans to take control of Gaza but does not want to govern it, Netanyahu says

Zelenskyy has said he is 'not afraid' to meet Putin.

Zelenskyy 'not afraid' to meet Putin – as Trump braces for face-to-face talks with Russian leader in days

A Spanish town has become the first in the country to ban Muslims from using public facilities to celebrate religious Eid festivals.

Spanish town bans Muslim religious festivals weeks after anti-migrant riots in nearby area

Humanitarian aid supplies dropped by air into Gaza

Just 1.5% of Gaza’s farmland usable after conflict as UN warns of ‘full-scale famine’

Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was found dead on a boat called Ripple in an upmarket yacht club in the Hamptons

Mystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York

Alec Luhn went missing on a solo hike in Norway

Journalist who vanished during solo hike found alive but seriously injured after nearly a week in the wilderness

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been banned from a programme that allows inmates to play with puppies at the minimum-security jail she has been transferred to.

Ghislaine Maxwell banned from 'prison puppy programme' at ‘luxury’ minimum-security jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

Frank Grimes in his younger years, in Hamlet.

Coronation Street and Mrs Brown’s Boys star Frank Grimes dies at the age of 78

Four metro mayors have written to Yorkshire Water’s chair to express 'serious concerns' over reports of undisclosed extra pay to the chief executive via an offshore parent company.

Mayors warn Yorkshire Water of ‘serious concerns’ over undisclosed CEO pay

Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel

Council leader urges protesters to act in a 'peaceful manner' amid concerns protests could be ‘hijacked by agitators'
Terminal One at Manchester Airport.

Man dies after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport

Hannah Hampton reacts after a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain

Hannah Hampton admits throwing Spain counterpart’s water bottle into crowd during Euro final penalty shoot-out
Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC

Bonnie Blue reveals what would make her give up controversial sex stunts as she admits living a 'selfish' life
The Metropolitan Police will deploy officers from other regions to form a “significant policing presence” in London as several protests are planned.

Met says it has the 'resources and processes' to deal with 'any eventuality' as numerous protests planned
Bonnie Blue appeared to defend Andrew Tate in an interview with LBC.

Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'

World News

See more World News

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

22 days ago

Wilawan Emsawat has been arrested for allegedly having sex with monks and blackmailing them

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

22 days ago

A few houses sit on a grassy area with mountain ranges in the background

Tsunami warning issued following 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

22 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News