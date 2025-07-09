Trump and IDF chief signal possible Gaza ceasefire within days

9 July 2025, 21:10 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 21:14

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

US President Donald Trump has told reporters he believes "there's a chance" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip "this week or next week", as an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) chief announces conditions have been created to advance a deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump has affirmed "there's a very good chance" a ceasefire for the Israel-Palestine war agreement could be reached this week or next.

The news comes as Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), told Israeli media that "conditions were created to advance a deal" to bring about an end to fighting in the coastal territory, and the release of hostages.

This was done, Mr Zamir said, by the IDF's fighting in Gaza.

In a televised address, he said: "We have achieved many significant results, we have caused great damage to the governance and military capabilities of Hamas.

"Thanks to the operational power that we have demonstrated, the conditions have been created to advance a deal to release the hostages."

On Wednesday, Mr Trump told reporters: "I will tell you we're getting very close to a deal. I don't know if it's secret or not secret, but doesn't matter to me.

"We want to have a ceasefire, we want to have peace, we want to get the hostages back, and I think we're close to doing it."

Read more: Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Qatar as Netanyahu readies to meet Trump in Washington

Read more: 40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

Why a ceasefire could be ‘too dangerous’ for Netanyahu | LBC

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed the sentiments in an interview which aired earlier Wednesday.

He said he believed there is a "good chance" that a 60-day ceasefire will be reached with the terrorist network. 

"We are talking about a 60-day ceasefire in which half of the live hostages and half of the deceased hostages would be returned to Israel by these Hamas monsters," he said following a Tuesday evening meeting with Trump. "I think we're getting closer to a deal. I think there's a good chance that we'll have it."

The comments follow a statement on Tuesday by US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, who expressed hope for a 60-day ceasefire agreement.

"We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire," Mr Witkoff said following progress in proximity talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with reporters before a meeting on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with reporters before a meeting on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib). Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the high-level meetings this week, Mr Trump was expected to pressure Mr Netanyahu to secure a deal to end Israel’s war in Gaza and return all 50 hostages.

In his sitdown with Bartiromo, the Israeli leader said, of the hostages, there were "20 alive left and 30 deceased."

"I'm committed to getting all of them out and getting Hamas out of the picture," he added

According to Hamas leader Taher Al-Nono in a statement to Al-Jazeera on Wednesday, Hamas has agreed to release 10 hostages to ensure the continued flow of aid and stop the fighting, but he did not specify if this would include alive and deceased hostages. 

"The current round of negotiations faces significant challenges, and the movement's position is firm regarding the basic requirements for any agreement with the occupation, foremost among them the complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a comprehensive cessation of aggression," the statement read.

"We emphasise the importance of international guarantees, and the United States of America holds the real keys to pressure 'Israel' to end the war if it has the political will."

The exact holdups in negotiations remain unclear, though disagreements over Israel’s continued military presence in the Gaza Strip and a day-after plan for the Palestinians have long plagued the talks.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France

Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

A video posted by Kaitlyn Carpenter on Facebook shows a house being washed down a river, with the caption reading: 'A house got taken down the river!!! Please please please be safe everyone!!!'.

Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

In the northern districts of Marseille (16th arrondissement, above L'Estaque), residents and emergency workers attempt to contain the last remaining flames following a major wildfire that caused significant damage.

More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

Firefighters from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, left, aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

More than 160 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says

A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels celebrate sinking ship packed with explosives in Red Sea

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert

Former Israeli PM tells LBC he doubts the Nobel committee will take Netanyahu's Trump peace prize nomination seriously

Women gather to vote at Tortank girls school polling station in Lashkar Gah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, despite the Taliban mounting various rocket and IED attacks in the city killing at least one person.

Taliban leaders wanted for abuse of women

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025

Residents urged to stay indoors and flights grounded as major wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

The crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Diogo Jota was ‘behind the wheel of Lamborghini and driving at high excess of speed,’ say Spanish police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal.

Christian Horner reduced to tears after revealing Red Bull sacking to staff

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter-finals match against Flavio Cobolli.

Novak Djokovic beats Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon semis as he breaks new record

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Ben Shelton on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Jannik Sinner cruises into Wimbledon semis after dispatching of Ben Shelton in three straight sets
A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Migrant 'effigies' in boat placed on bonfire prompts calls for 'racist' display to be removed
Women cheering on a football pitch

Lionesses crush the Netherlands 4-0 as Euros dream back on track

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn.

Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated
A young boy smiling at the camera

Five-year-old schoolboy died after ‘accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein’

Laurent Mekies at Silverstone, which ended up being his final race in charge of Racing Bulls

Who will replace Christian Horner at Red Bull?

World News

See more World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

President Zelenskyy in UK for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer

16 days ago

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had observed a "continued intellectual decline within the Russian leadership."

Russia is 'preparing new military operations in Europe,' Zelenskyy says as he blasts Putin's 'intellectual decline'

16 days ago

.

UK 'would be complicit' in civilian deaths as allies of US, Iranian UN representative warns

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News