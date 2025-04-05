Trump tariffs come into force as global stock markets plunge deeper into the red

5 April 2025, 07:13 | Updated: 5 April 2025, 07:18

Donald Trump's 10% tariff on UK products has officially come into force
Donald Trump's 10% tariff on UK products has officially come into force. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump's 10% tariff on UK products has officially come into force, with global stock markets plunging deeper into the red in response to the imposition of import taxes.

Keir Starmer is expected to spend the weekend speaking to foreign leaders about the tariffs, following calls with the prime ministers of Australia and Italy on Friday. The leaders agreed that a trade war would be "extremely damaging".

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 plummeted on Friday in its worst day of trading since the start of the pandemic, while markets on Wall Street also tumbled.

Australia's stock market dropped 191.90 points (2.44%) at close on Friday, setting a new 100-day low, while Italian markets closed 6.5% down.

The "baseline" 10% US tariff on goods imported from around the world came into effect shortly after 5am on Saturday UK time.

Many other countries will see their tariff rates increase above that next week - including the EU, which will be hit with a 20% rate.

A 25% tariff imposed on all foreign cars imported into the US came into effect on Thursday.

Suck it up or retaliate? Britain considers tariff response

A Treasury minister said that the Government is "negotiating intensively" and "at pace" to secure a deal with the US.

Meanwhile, the PM is thought to be pushing for Trump to visit Scotland this year, for a meeting with the King at Balmoral.

The president may also visit his Turnberry golf course, which is in Scotland too.

A visit could be as soon as June or in late August or early September, the Telegraph reported.

It would be in addition to the state visit offered during Starmer's trip to the White House, which is likely to take place next year at the earliest.

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing the Japanese Nikkei Stock Average trading closed down -955.35 points (-2.75 per cent) at 33780.58 in downtown Tokyo.
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing the Japanese Nikkei Stock Average trading closed down -955.35 points (-2.75 per cent) at 33780.58 in downtown Tokyo. Picture: Alamy

Trading across the world has been hammered in the aftermath of the President's announcement at the White House on Wednesday.

London's top stock market index shed 419.75 points, or 4.95%, to close at 8,054.98 on Friday, the biggest single-day decline since March 2020 when the index lost more than 600 points in one day. The Dow Jones fell 5.5% on Friday as China matched Trump's tariff rate.

Beijing said it would respond with its own 34% tariff on imports of all US products from April 10.

All but one stock on the FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with Rolls-Royce, banks and miners among those to suffer the sharpest losses.

It is expected that Sir Keir will take further calls with counterparts over the weekend.

Ministers have so far avoided criticism of Trump as they seek to secure a trade agreement with America, which they hope could secure some exemption from the tariffs.

The PM has said the Government will respond with "cool and calm heads".

But the Government has drawn up a list of products that could be hit in retaliation, and is consulting with businesses on how any counter measures could impact them.

Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, US Political Commentator and Republican Delegate Angie Wong said: "The right approach [for Starmer] is don't react.

"President Trump, the art of the deal President, is notorious for doing this. That's what the world needs to understand.

"He loves throwing out these extreme measures only to see your reaction, how the opposite side reacts, then he knows how to negotiate with you."

Starmer met Trump at the White House in February
Starmer met Trump at the White House in February. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Friday that the Government is "determined to get the best deal we can" with Washington.

"Of course, we don't want to see tariffs on UK exports, and we're working hard as a government in discussion with our counterparts in the US to represent the British national interest and support British jobs and British industry," the Chancellor said.

The Lib Dems have said that the Government's "attempts to appease the White House" are not working, and called on ministers to coordinate a response with allies.

Calum Miller said in a statement: "We need to end this trade war as quickly as possible, but the Government's attempts to appease the White House and its offers to cut taxes on US tech billionaires simply aren't working.

"Instead, the best way to end this crisis is to stand shoulder to shoulder with our European and Commonwealth friends. We must coordinate our response and strengthen our trading relations with our reliable allies. That's how we can protect our economy from Trump's bullying."

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said the United States needed to "hang tough" in the face of the trade changes.

"Big business is not worried about the tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our economy," he said.

