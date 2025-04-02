Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' - as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Lord Sugar has told LBC that any tariffs imposed by Donald Trump would be "a disaster" for the US, as the President prepares for his 'Liberation Day' announcement.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, The Apprentice star and British businessman warned that the US President "hasn't thought them through" ahead of Wednesday night's controversial levy reveal.

"Whilst he has it in mind they're good for America, I don't think he's thought it through," explained Lord Sugar.

"I don't know what negotiations we can have with this man - he's not an easy man; he's very set in his ways."

Lord Sugar's comments comes as Trump - who starred in the US iteration of The Apprentice between 2004 and 2017 - looks poised to invoke 25 per cent tariffs on the UK and other nations from tomorrow.

The threat of such measures saw Starmer scramble to secure a last-minute deal overnight, with the PM admitting the UK would be hit by US levies.

"I think that this 25 per cent malarkey will be cancelled in a few months time because it simply will not work," Lord Sugar admitted.

"My instinct would be get involved in a tit for tat. But I'm a realistic person, what are we tatting?" Lord Sugar admitted.

"What's the point? If it's Harley Davidson points, it doesn't touch the sides."

Explaining that trump has "not thought through the implications, or the reactions of the people he's imposing them on," Lord Sugar explained the sanctions are "going to hurt the British car industry".

"Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Range Rover, Jaguar, all of those, if it is imposed - no doubt about it."

Lord Sugar also touched on the fundamental incentive of tariffs is to make Americans buy American cars, Lord Sugar highlighted that many US vehicles are currently assembled in Mexico - another nation staring down the barrel of Trump tariffs.

"Is he going to take the tariff of Mexico, or what?"

Lord Alan Sugar and Tom Pellereau launch the latest range of STYLPRO products including the innovative, high performance, affordable LED Mask, in London’s Covent Garden. Tom won the UK Edition of The Apprentice. Picture: Alamy

Lord Sugar's comments come as he admitted he and Trump "haven't spoken" in recent years following a very public war of words on social media.

"We started off on the wrong foot, we had a bit of a spat on twitter years ago, I haven't spoken to him since," he admits, explaining he had the opportunity a "few weeks ago" in Florida but he feared being tackled by "about five or six CIA people".

"They wouldn't let me get anywhere near," he says, not ruling out the possibility of meeting with the US President in the near future.

"I might meet him in the next few weeks," Lord Sugar says.

Speaking on the subject of tariffs, Lord Sugar also touched on the expected rise in the cost of American Whiskey.

"Whiskey? Come on!" he said.

"Come on President Trump, no one wants Kentucky and bourbon, they want Johnnie Walker. They want Chivas Regal."