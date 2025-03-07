Breaking News

Trump threatens Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions until ceasefire and peace deal agreed with Ukraine

Trump has threatened Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has threatened Vladimir Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions until a peace deal with Ukraine is reached.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," Trump said.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a truce after Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in an overnight bombardment.

Zelenskyy is due to meet with US officials in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a peace deal.

Trump cut off aid from Ukraine after a clash with Zelenskyy at the White House last Friday, with him claiming the Ukrainian president was not open to peace negotiations.

He also limited intelligence the sharing of US intelligence material ahead of talks to secure a minerals deal.

This story is being updated