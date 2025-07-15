Trump announces weapons for Ukraine after he allegedly asked Zelenskyy whether they can hit Moscow

15 July 2025, 11:41

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House. Picture: Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has committed to giving Ukraine weapons and ammunition, after he reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could hit Moscow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump announced that Russia will be hit with 'very severe tariffs' if a ceasefire with Ukraine isn't brokered within 50 days in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He went on to say that the US is "going to make top-of-the-line weapons" and send them to NATO, which will be paid for by the EU.

Through the deal, Ukraine can get its hands on "really massive numbers of military equipment" for air defence, missiles and ammunition, Rutte added.

The news comes amid reports that the US President is 'very unhappy' with Russia and President Vladimir Putin's actions towards Ukraine.

Read more: Trump 'very unhappy' with Putin as he agrees to send NATO weapons to aid Ukraine

Read more: 'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

He has allegedly asked President Zelenskyy whether the Ukrainian military can hit Moscow and St Petersburg to 'make them feel the pain'.

"Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?" Trump asked during a call on July 4 between the US and Ukrainian leaders, according to the Financial Times.

Zelenskyy is said to have replied: "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons."

Trump hopes that this will force the Kremlin to the negotiating table, according to the two people briefed on the call.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died.

Teen sucked into meat grinder at California burrito factory dies as horrified colleagues watch on

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police reveal how girl, aged 5, fell overboard from Disney cruise ship before father saved her

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul in 2021

The £7bn plan to bring thousands of Afghans to UK signed off in secret - as Chancellor faces huge pressure over taxes
Healey lifts veil on Afghan data breach after superinjunction gagged media

‘Deeply uncomfortable’: Defence Secretary apologises for data breach which led to media gag order
Superinjunction has been lifted on the scheme after an MoD data breach

What are superinjunctions and why was Afghan relocation ruling unprecedented?

A Universal Credit poster

83% of Universal Credit claimants are British or Irish nationals, new data reveals

The MoD data breach risked the lives of up to 100,000 people

LIVE: Government says sorry after £7billion leak cover-up over Afghan relocation scheme

Protestors outside the hotel in Epping.

Epping protest over migrant hotel descends into violence after man accused of sexual assault
Ivan Toney during an England match.

'This is why I hate London,' fumes Ivan Toney as England star's car broken into during summer break
Exclusive: Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

MoD blunder leads to £7billion government cover-up of Taliban 'kill-list'

World News

See more World News

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away at the age of 30 after battling with anorexia. Picture: Instagram/nihalcandann

Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

19 days ago

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

19 days ago

Richard Gerald Jordan.

Man on death row for nearly 50 years dies by lethal injection as US state executions rise

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News