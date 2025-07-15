Trump announces weapons for Ukraine after he allegedly asked Zelenskyy whether they can hit Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House. Picture: Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has committed to giving Ukraine weapons and ammunition, after he reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could hit Moscow.

Trump announced that Russia will be hit with 'very severe tariffs' if a ceasefire with Ukraine isn't brokered within 50 days in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He went on to say that the US is "going to make top-of-the-line weapons" and send them to NATO, which will be paid for by the EU.

Through the deal, Ukraine can get its hands on "really massive numbers of military equipment" for air defence, missiles and ammunition, Rutte added.

The news comes amid reports that the US President is 'very unhappy' with Russia and President Vladimir Putin's actions towards Ukraine.

He has allegedly asked President Zelenskyy whether the Ukrainian military can hit Moscow and St Petersburg to 'make them feel the pain'.

"Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?" Trump asked during a call on July 4 between the US and Ukrainian leaders, according to the Financial Times.

Zelenskyy is said to have replied: "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons."

Trump hopes that this will force the Kremlin to the negotiating table, according to the two people briefed on the call.