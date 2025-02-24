Breaking News

Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

US President Donald Trump said the Ukraine war ‘could end within weeks’ but warned it ‘could lead to World War III’ if it’s not stopped, as he hosted French president Emmanuel Macron in the White House.

The war in Ukraine “could end within weeks,” Donald Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron at the Oval Office.

Trump also said he will meet Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘this week or next week’ to sign a controversial minerals deal with the European nation.

A meeting with Putin is also on the cards ‘at some point’, the president said, while confirming he "does not see a problem with sending European troops as peacemakers,” a plan suggested by Sir Keir Starmer.

Emmanuel Macron, sitting next to Trump, said US re-engagement "is a source of uncertainty for Putin", adding that France is "ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine".

Macron is the first European leader to visit Trump since his inauguration just over a month ago, as relations between European nations and the US come under increased strain.

President Donald Trump, left, greets France's President Emmanuel Macron before a news conference at the White House, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he was having ‘serious discussions’ with Putin on ending the Ukraine war, and that he hopes to sign a controversial $500bn minerals deal with Ukraine ‘very soon’.

The proposed minerals deal would see Ukraine trade the country's valuable natural resources in exchange for US weapons that they have received in the past, as well as future US security assistance.

The US president also hinted that he and Putin are discussing a form of trade, saying they have talked about ‘major Economic Development transactions’ between the US and Russia.

“I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

The US president also hinted that he and Putin are discussing a form of trade, saying they have talked about ‘major Economic Development transactions’ between the US and Russia. Picture: Getty

The US president added: “Talks are proceeding very well!”

The relationship between the US and Europe has become increasingly fragile after Donald Trump began negotiating with Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, excluding Kyiv from the talks.

Trump later heavily criticised Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy, calling him a 'dictator’ and suggesting he started the war in Ukraine - which is untrue.

He also scrutinised other European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, for failing to end the war Russia started by invading Ukraine in 2022.

These comments sent shockwaves through the continent, as the EU and UK jumped to the defence of Zelenskyy and European nations have started seriously considering the effects of Trump’s rhetoric.

Zelenskyy himself has called for the creation of an "armed forces of Europe", and the newly elected German Conservative party has vowed to ‘strengthen Europe’ to gain ‘independence’ from the US.

Friedrich Merz, the chancellor-in-waiting said: "After the latest statements made by Donald Trump last week... this administration mostly don't care about the fate of Europe one way or another," at a televised debate after the election.