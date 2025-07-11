Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

11 July 2025, 15:41

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy
The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has confirmed the US will send new weapons, including Patriot air defence systems, to Ukraine.

Mr Trump said the weapons would be distributed via NATO as part of a new agreement with Ukraine.

“We're going to be sending Patriots to NATO, and then NATO will distribute that,” he told NBC News.

It comes after Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the pair had shared "positive dialogue" over a weapons deal in recent days.

Speaking on Thursday, the Ukrainian leader confirmed Germany and Norway would also pay for a set of Patriot missiles.

Other European nations are also expected to provide further weaponry.

Donald Trump has said he will make a “major statement” on Russia next week, but has not confirmed what it will be about.

Speaking from the White House this week, Trump said he was "not happy" with Russia's Vladimir Putin and that Ukraine was "getting hit very hard."

"We’re going to send some more weapons. We have to – they have to be able to defend themselves," he said.

"They’re getting hit very hard. We’re going to have to send more weapons.

"Defensive weapons, primarily, but they’re getting hit very, very hard."

