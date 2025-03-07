Breaking News

Trump to 'hold peace talks with Zelenskyy next week' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump will reportedly meet President Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia for peace talks next week, marking their first meeting since their explosive White House clash.

Speaking from the White House on Friday, the US president said Ukraine has to "get on the ball and get the job done", adding that he found it easier to deal with Russia in peace negotiations.

"I have to know that (Ukraine) want to settle – if they don’t want to settle, we're out of there," he said.

"They're bombing the hell out of Ukraine... I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine," he said.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

It comes amid reports Trump will head to Saudi Arabia next week, seemingly to meet with President Zelenskyy for peace talks.

He went on to explain that security guarantees for Ukraine will be the "easy part", with getting the war "finished" being his main priority.

Asked if he believed Putin wanted peace, Trump said: "Yes, I believe him."

He added that Russia "has all the cards" when it comes to peace negotiations.

Peace talks in Saudi Arabia come after Trump threatened Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions until a peace deal with Ukraine is reached.

On Friday, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a large-scale bombardment overnight, including with Iskander ballistic missiles.

Following the "massive missile and drone" strike, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a truce, saying his country was "ready for peace".

Trump has warned both Russia and Ukraine to start negotiating a peace deal immediately.

He said he was "strongly considering" introducing sanctions and tariffs until a ceasefire is agreed.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," he said in a post on Truth Social.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Rescuers, local residents and journalists stand amid debris in the yard of a residential building after a Russian missile attack on March 7 in Kharkiv. Picture: Getty

Russia was accused of "trying to hurt ordinary citizens" by Ukraine’s energy minister, as at least 10 people, including a child, were wounded.

But Zelenskyy remained defiant in his response, saying: "Ukraine is alive, it is still fighting and developing thanks to the strength and courage of our people, always supporting our partners.

"Thank you, Ukrainians and Ukrainians, every skin and every skin, for those who protect and protect your country!"

Russia hit Odesa in the south and Kharkiv in the east. In Kharkiv, eight people were wounded and infrastructure and a residential building were hit.

Seven people, including two girls aged three and four, were wounded in Slovyansk by Russian ‘glide bombs’. Around 30 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

One child was injured in Kramatorsk, and two people, including a child, were injured near Myrhorod.

In Odesa, energy infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. The attack lasted almost all through the night, according to local reports.

A crater left by the latest attack in Kharkiv. Picture: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu via Getty Image

It came after Trump limited the sharing of US intelligence material with Ukraine as well as cutting off aid.

He and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House last Friday, with him claiming the Ukrainian president was not open to peace negotiations.

Zelenskyy has since pushed for a deal to be agreed and is due to meet with US officials in Saudi Arabia next week.

He said he would head to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, before further talks with the US.

"I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the crown prince," said Zelenskyy.

"After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace."

He added: "As we told President Trump, Ukraine is working and will work exclusively constructively for a quick and reliable peace."