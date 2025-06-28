Trump says he would 'absolutely' consider bombing Iran again

28 June 2025, 07:45

President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Friday in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Friday in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The US President told reporters he would consider attacking Iran again if intelligence reports conclude Iran could enrich uranium to concerning levels.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House on Friday, Mr Trump said he would "without question" consider bombing Iran again.

The president went on to praise the B-2 bomber pilots who carried out the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend.

"Our incredible flyers - I call them the shots - these guys are unbelievable."

"From 52,000 feet they hit the equivalent of a refrigerator door. They actually hit it right in the centre, so it's much smaller than that."

Asked earlier in the press conference if he believed Iran had given up its ambitions to build nuclear weapons, Mr Trump reiterated his claim that Iranian nuclear sites had been "obliterated" in the attacks and added that "I don't believe that they're gonna go back into nuclear any time soon."

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised speech on Thursday
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised speech on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

In a speech on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader said the US president had "exaggerated" the damage to the nuclear facilities and that the strikes "did not accomplish anything significant."

However, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi admitted on Thursday evening that "excessive and serious" damage was done to the country's nuclear facilities by the US strikes.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday evening, the US President reacted to the ayatollah's speech on Thursday, writing: "Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie?"

The post claims that US knew "exactly" where Iran's leader was hiding and that he had prevented Israel and the US military from "terminating" the ayatollah's life.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Friday
President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The president also write that he was "working on the possible removal of sanctions", but "immediately dropped all work on sanction relief" after hearing the ayatollah's "statement of anger, hatred, and disgust."

Iran has denied that nuclear talks will resume with the US, after Mr Trump said at a Nato summit on Wednesday that negotiations were set to begin again next week.

