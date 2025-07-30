Breaking News

Magnitude-8.7 earthquake causes tsunami in Russia's Far East - as warnings issued for Pacific Islands and Japan

30 July 2025, 02:26 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 02:42

A television screen shows a news report on the tsunami warning in Japan.
A television screen shows a news report on the tsunami warning in Japan. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The powerful earthquake hit Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Officials said the tsunami of up to four metres (13 feet) was recorded in the peninsula - leading to evacuations and damaging buildings.

Warnings have been issued for Japan, Hawaii and parts of Alaska.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said: "Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors."

According to Russia's Tass news agency, many people ran out into the street and cabinets fell inside homes, with mirrors broken and cars swayed on roads.

There were also power outages and mobile phone service failures in the capital of the Kamchatka region.

Japan has ordered the evacuation of some areas, saying tsunami waves are approaching the coasts - NHK reports.

Tsunami warnings are in place for a major stretch of Japan's eastern Pacific coast - from Hokkaido’s eastern Pacific coast down to Wakayama Prefecture.

The country expects waves as high as three metres to arrive along large coastal areas along the Pacific Ocean.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands.

A tsunami warning was also extended to the US state of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami from the earthquake had been caused that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.

A tsunami "watch" was issued for some parts of the West Coast - including California, Oregon and Washington.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was shallow at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and was centred about 125 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - a city of 165,000 along the coast of Avacha Bay.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

