Tsunami warning issued following 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

17 July 2025, 07:03

A few houses sit on a grassy area with mountain ranges in the background
Sand Point in Alaska has experienced a number of earthquakes prompting tsunami warnings to be issued. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A tsunami warning was issued for a 700-mile stretch of the Alaskan coast following a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The earthquake struck at 12.37pm local time, just off the coast of Sand Point, in the Aleutian chain. Since the initial large earthquake, further tremors have been felt in the area with additional earthquakes occuring throughout the day.

A tsunami warning was active from about 40 miles southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, however, this was later changed to an advisory and was then cancelled when waves didn't hit the communities affected.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the Alaskan state government, said: "We have seen other earthquakes in the area that have not generated significant tsunami waves, but we're treating it seriously and going through our procedures, making sure communities are notified so they can activate their evacuation procedures."

