Hawaii, California & Japan hit by huge tsunami as millions flee homes - after biggest quake in 14 years triggers panic

30 July 2025, 12:50 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 12:52

Millions have been evacuated amid Tsunami warnings across the globe.
Millions have been evacuated amid Tsunami warnings across the globe. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tsunami waves have battered the US and Japan after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Russia on Wednesday.

Nearly two million people were evacuated from Japan's coastline on Wednesday, with thousands more fleeing their homes in Hawaii and California.

The earthquake struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday, prompting Tsunami warnings in a slew of countries.

The quake is the strongest earthquake recorded since 2011 - when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Tohoku in Japan and left tens of thousands of people dead, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Read more: LIVE: Tsunami hits the US and Japan as millions flee homes after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Tsunami alerts in Japan after 8.8 magnitude earthquake
Tsunami alerts in Japan after 8.8 magnitude earthquake. Picture: Getty

The huge tremor set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific, with dozens of countries in the region placed under warnings as they brace for impact.

Thousands could be seen fleeing their homes in Hawaii, while hundreds were pictured sheltering on rooftops across Japan.

Workers at the Fukushima nuclear power station in Japan were evacuated, a nightmare scenario for the plant, which suffered a nuclear disaster when a Tsunami hit in 2011.

As fears of 3-meter waves spread, President Donald Trump took to social media to warn American citizens to stay safe.

He wrote: "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii.

A man checking his smartphone walks along a screen broadcasting televised information on an alert tsunami in Japan.
A man checking his smartphone walks along a screen broadcasting televised information on an alert tsunami in Japan. Picture: Getty

"A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States.

"Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!"

A wave of 4ft (1.2m) hit the coast of Oahu, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, with Hawaii Governor Josh Green saying the main island state has yet to see a “wave of consequence”.

“We still have not seen any wave activity come past the Big Island. That’s important. Until we see what happens on the Big Island, we won’t feel we’re in a position to start saying that we’re in the clear,” he said.

He earlier urged residents not to ignore evacuation warnings in the US state, advising them to avoid the shoreline at all costs.

Four whales have washed up on a beach in Japan.
Four whales have washed up on a beach in Japan. Picture: AP Images

Since then, Tsunami warnings have been downgraded and residents told they can return to their homes.

Parts of the South Pacific, including Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu also received a tsunami threat alert.

The US's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued the warning.

The US embassy told its citizens in the three nations to “be prepared to move to higher ground immediately if you are in a coastal area and notice unusual sea activity or feel strong or prolonged shaking."

“Avoid coastal areas, beaches, and rivers until further notice.

Magnitude 8.8 earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
Magnitude 8.8 earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Picture: Getty

“Ensure your emergency supplies are ready, including water, food, medications, and important documents,” it added.

Tsunami waves continue to build in Japan and the United States' west coast, but fears of a major incident abated as Wednesday afternoon approached.

A 1.6ft (0.48m) wave hit Arena Cove, where the tsunami first arrived in California, according to measurements from the National Tsunami Warning Center.

In Monterey, a 1.4ft (0.42m) wave was recorded.

Port San Luis in Los Angeles will experience a "rapid and damaging surge, going from low to high tide in just a few minutes", the Los Angeles weather service says.

People have been urged avoid the area.

8.8 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks
8.8 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks. Picture: Getty

By Wednesday afternoon, Northern California was now the only area in the US with a tsunami warning remaining - with advisories in multiple areas still in place (a less severe version of a warning).

Four whales were spotted washed ashore just hours after a huge earthquake hit Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

Japanese TV aired footage of the beached whales in Tateyama, Chiba prefecture.

Videos show the giant creatures laying beside each other stranded on the shore.

The area was not hit by a significant tsunami, and it is unclear if the beached whales are a direct result of the earthquake.

No deaths have been reported so far, but several people were injured in Russia when the earthquake hit.

