LIVE: US and Japan brace for tsunamis with millions evacuated after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

30 July 2025, 06:05 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 07:18

Passers-by watch a television broadcast of a tsunami warning for much of coastal Japan
Passers-by watch a television broadcast of a tsunami warning for much of coastal Japan. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Tsunami warnings have been issued after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday.

The huge tremor has set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued for Japan and the Philippines.

A tsunami "watch" has been issued for portions of the West Coast of the US, including California, Oregon, and Washington.

Injuries reported in Russia after tsunami hits

Some people have been injured after the tsunami hit Russia, officials have told state media.  

Waves up to four metres (13ft) high to be recorded in Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia, sparking evacuations and damage to buildings.

Oleg Melnikov, regional health minister, said: "Unfortunately, there are some people injured during the seismic event. 

"Some were hurt while running outside, and one patient jumped out of a window. A woman was also injured inside the new airport terminal."

Jacob Paul

Hawaii governor tells residents ignoring emergency alert 'will actually kill you'

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has urged  residents not to ignore evacuation warnings in the US state, urging them to avoid the shoreline at all costs.

"People need to evacuate, that’s very clear. … Please take this very seriously," he said.

Do told locals not to risk going out near the shoreline, saying the tsunami is "not a regular wave".

It will actually kill you if you get hit by a tsunami, so you have to be out of that area," he added.

Jacob Paul

Nearly 2 million people told to evacuate in Japan

More than 1.9 million people have been ordered to evacuate in Japan. 

Dozens of waves have been spotted across Japan’s Pacific coast. 

Evacuation warnings now stretch hundreds of kilometres/miles along its pacific coast - from Hokkaido to Wakayama prefecture.

Waves could reportedly reach up to 3 metres high, according to the Meteorological agency. 

Jacob Paul

Tsunami warning issued in China

China's tsunami warning centre has sent an alert for areas in the country's east coast along Shanghai and Zhejiang provinces.

They are already under warnings with Typhoon CoMay expected to hit the Zhejiang province today.

“Based on the latest warning and analysis results, the Tsunami Advisory Center of the Ministry of National Resources has determined that the earthquake has triggered a tsunami, which is expected to cause damage to certain coastal areas of China,” the centre said. 

Katy Ronkin

People take shelter on higher ground in Japan

The quake was about 160 miles away from Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan's NHK television.

Japanese nuclear power plants along the Pacific coast have reported no abnormalities after Wednesday's earthquake. 

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, said about 4,000 workers are taking shelter on higher ground at the plant complex while monitoring remotely to ensure plant safety. 

Ella Bennett

President Donald Trump issues safety warning

President Donald Trump issued a warning on X to "STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE".

He wrote: "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii.

"A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States.

"Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!"

Ella Bennett

Tsunami warnings in the US

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands.

A tsunami warning was also extended to the US state of Hawaii, while a tsunami "watch" was issued for some parts of the West Coast - including California, Oregon and Washington.

The National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami from the earthquake had been caused that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.

Ella Bennett

One of world's strongest earthquakes strikes Russia

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East on Wednesday.

The 8.8-magnitude tremor set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand. 

The quake is the strongest earthquake recorded since 2011 - when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Tohoku in Japan and left tens of thousands of people dead, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake is also the sixth strongest ever recorded, according to the USGS.

The strongest was a 9.5 magnitude quake felt in Chile in 1960.

Ella Bennett

