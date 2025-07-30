LIVE: US and Japan brace for tsunamis with millions evacuated after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Passers-by watch a television broadcast of a tsunami warning for much of coastal Japan. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Tsunami warnings have been issued after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday.

The huge tremor has set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific and prompted warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand.

Tsunami warnings have also been issued for Japan and the Philippines.

A tsunami "watch" has been issued for portions of the West Coast of the US, including California, Oregon, and Washington.

