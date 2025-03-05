'This is what it's like for girls': Twitch creators' warning after 'stalker' threatens to kill them during live stream

5 March 2025, 08:38 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 09:30

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.
The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California. Picture: Cinna/Twitch

By Danielle de Wolfe

A group of Twitch creators have issued a warning to women after a 'stalker' threatened to kill them during a live video stream.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cinna, Valkyrae and Emiru, all notable Twitch streamers who have amassed more than 3.6 million Twitch followers between them, were filming as they walked along Santa Monica Pier.

The group were live-streaming as they walked towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California, when they were approached by a man dressed.

The figure, dressed in a grey hoodie, identified himself as 'Russell', before stopping the trio and requesting a photo.

During the video, Twitch personality Cinna, 28, can be heard saying: "Yeah of course."

Read more: Gene Hackman police admit crucial crime scene error as mystery over star's death deepens

Read more: VE Day plans revealed: Flypast, concerts and street parties among celebrations for 80th anniversary

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.
The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California. Picture: Cinna/Twitch

The man can then be heard asking to "hang out with them" before the Twitch creator, real name is Brittany Lynn Watts, said the group were on a "time limit".

After disappearing, the individual was then seen to reappear around 20 minutes later - wearing a different set of clothes and crouching beside a ride.

The man's behaviour then became increasingly agitated and aggressive, with the man asking 27-year-old Emiru, real name is Emily Schunk, for her phone number.

After politely declining, the man persisted, saying: "I'm going to keep following her [Emiru]."

As the group walked off looking visibly distressed, Cinna can be heard saying: "get away from her"

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.
The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California. Picture: Cinna/Twitch

Valkyrae, real name is Rachell Marie Hofstetter, can then be heard calling for help from security before screams erupt and the man is seen to run towards them shouting: "I'll kill you right now, I'll kill you right now."

The group flee the park before the feed cuts out.

Recounting the ordeal on Monday, Cinna took to Twitch alongside Valkyrae to explain the ordeal.

Cinna said: "We are very much in shock and we need you guys to know, that clip does not do it justice for how scary it was."

Adding that all members of the group are "safe", she added that she now requires time to "process it and stuff".

"It is an attempt on our life and we are taking it very seriously," Cinna explained.

"He said he was going to kill us, he kept trying to get something out of his pocket. We had to run into a store screaming that somebody was going to kill us," Cinna said.

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.
The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California. Picture: Cinna/Twitch

Adding: "For those of you who don't know, we know he's a stalker. When he was behind us, he pulled up Emmy's TikToks."

Taking to X, Emiru said: "I wish I could say this was some kind of one in a million incident, but the truth is, it is not.

"This is what life is like for girls. I hope if anything, people see what happened and realize how much of a reality it is for women and content creators as a whole."

Santa Monica Police have said the force is "aware of the video footage" and is "reviewing the information that has been shared publicly".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol

Ukraine is 'ready to return to negotiating table', Trump tells Congress as he welcomes letter from Zelenskyy

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House

US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

Exclusive
Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025.

Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash

British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.

'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan

Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The video was filmed on the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre

Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after 'shocking' viral video shows footrest being thrown at Westfield Stratford shopping centre
Donald Trump delivers his joint address to Congress

Trump tells Congress he's 'just getting started' - as he reveals letter from Zelenskyy and vows to 'get Greenland'
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman police admit crucial crime scene error as mystery over star's death deepens

There will be a flypast on the bank holiday

VE Day plans revealed: Flypast, concerts and street parties among celebrations for 80th anniversary
Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea

Man charged with murder of woman, 47, found dead at home in Swansea

Boots Paracetamol 500mg packs with the batch number 241005

Urgent Boots paracetamol recall due to mislabelled packs - with customers told to 'immediately' stop using tablets
A "corrupt" former prison officer who boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate has been jailed for 21 months.

‘Corrupt’ ex-prison officer who boasted of performing sex act on prisoner jailed after being ‘manipulated’
Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon

Jermaine Jenas splits from wife months after being sacked for sending inappropriate texts to colleagues

World News

See more World News

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'

New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

14 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks

14 days ago

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News