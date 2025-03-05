'This is what it's like for girls': Twitch creators' warning after 'stalker' threatens to kill them during live stream

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California. Picture: Cinna/Twitch

By Danielle de Wolfe

A group of Twitch creators have issued a warning to women after a 'stalker' threatened to kill them during a live video stream.

Cinna, Valkyrae and Emiru, all notable Twitch streamers who have amassed more than 3.6 million Twitch followers between them, were filming as they walked along Santa Monica Pier.

The group were live-streaming as they walked towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California, when they were approached by a man dressed.

The figure, dressed in a grey hoodie, identified himself as 'Russell', before stopping the trio and requesting a photo.

During the video, Twitch personality Cinna, 28, can be heard saying: "Yeah of course."

The man can then be heard asking to "hang out with them" before the Twitch creator, real name is Brittany Lynn Watts, said the group were on a "time limit".

After disappearing, the individual was then seen to reappear around 20 minutes later - wearing a different set of clothes and crouching beside a ride.

The man's behaviour then became increasingly agitated and aggressive, with the man asking 27-year-old Emiru, real name is Emily Schunk, for her phone number.

After politely declining, the man persisted, saying: "I'm going to keep following her [Emiru]."

As the group walked off looking visibly distressed, Cinna can be heard saying: "get away from her"

Valkyrae, real name is Rachell Marie Hofstetter, can then be heard calling for help from security before screams erupt and the man is seen to run towards them shouting: "I'll kill you right now, I'll kill you right now."

The group flee the park before the feed cuts out.

Recounting the ordeal on Monday, Cinna took to Twitch alongside Valkyrae to explain the ordeal.

Cinna said: "We are very much in shock and we need you guys to know, that clip does not do it justice for how scary it was."

Adding that all members of the group are "safe", she added that she now requires time to "process it and stuff".

"It is an attempt on our life and we are taking it very seriously," Cinna explained.

"He said he was going to kill us, he kept trying to get something out of his pocket. We had to run into a store screaming that somebody was going to kill us," Cinna said.

Adding: "For those of you who don't know, we know he's a stalker. When he was behind us, he pulled up Emmy's TikToks."

Taking to X, Emiru said: "I wish I could say this was some kind of one in a million incident, but the truth is, it is not.

"This is what life is like for girls. I hope if anything, people see what happened and realize how much of a reality it is for women and content creators as a whole."

Santa Monica Police have said the force is "aware of the video footage" and is "reviewing the information that has been shared publicly".