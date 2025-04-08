Two Chinese soldiers captured fighting in Ukraine - and Zelenskyy says he wants US and Europe to respond

8 April 2025, 13:36 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 14:27

Zelenskyy shared the video of the alleged Chinese soldier on Telegram
Zelenskyy shared the video of the alleged Chinese soldier on Telegram. Picture: Telegram, Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two Chinese soldiers have been captured fighting in Eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian president, his forces came face to face with six Chinese soldiers during a recent clash, capturing two of them.

His government has ordered an explanation from Beijing amid concerns there are "significantly more Chinese citizens" fighting for the Russian army, he added.

He accused China of "joining Russia's war on Ukraine" and said he expects the United States to respond.

This would mark the first official confirmation that China has deployed troops within the European nation and reflect a significant escalation from Beijing.

Read more: 'War must return where it came from': Ukraine forces 'active in second Russian border region', Zelenskyy confirms

Zelenskyy says two Chinese soldiers have been captured fighting for the Russian army.
Zelenskyy says two Chinese soldiers have been captured fighting for the Russian army. Picture: Telegram

Taking to Telegram, Zelenskyy said: "Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army. This happened on the territory of Ukraine - in the Donetsk region. There are documents of these prisoners, bank cards, personal data.

"We have information that there are significantly more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than two. We are currently clarifying all the facts. Intelligence, the SBU, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working.

"I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China is going to react to this.

"Russia's involvement, directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin is going to do anything, except end the war. He is looking for a way to continue fighting. This definitely requires a reaction.

"A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace.

"The captured Chinese citizens are in the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Relevant investigative and operational actions are underway."

Western nations have regularly accused China of sending weapons to Russia since it launched its invasion of Ukraine, but Beijing denies this.

It comes after Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian troops are conducting operations in a second Russian border region.

The Ukrainian president said he had been briefed by his top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Ukrainian activities on the front line, in the Kursk region and in the Belgorod region.

Zelenskyy stressed the "war must return to where it came from" as they continue to carry out active operations in the border areas.

He said: "We continue to carry out active operations in the border areas on enemy territory, and that is absolutely just."

Ukraine currently holds a small area in Russia's Kursk region after an offensive last year, despite Russia's push to squeeze its forces out.

Zelenskyy said in a video address that their main objective remains to the same, "to protect our land and our communities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions from Russian occupiers".

The Belgorod region is to the north-east of Ukraine, with the border about 30 miles from Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-largest city.

