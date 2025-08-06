Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash

6 August 2025, 16:41

Ghana's ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson has said.
Ghana's ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson has said. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Ghana's ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region, along with six other people, according to the country's government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the victims of the crash in the southern Ashanti region of the country, said Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to President John Mahama, on Wednesday.

"The president and the government extend their condolences and solidarity to the families of our comrades and soldiers who fell in their service to the nation," said Debrah.

Download the LBC app. Picture: Global

Other victims include Alhaji Muniru Muhammad, Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister of Agriculture, and Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of President Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

The Ghanaian Air Force had reported earlier on Wednesday that a military helicopter had disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Accra at around 09:00 (local time and GMT), bound for Obuasi, north-west of the capital.

Debrah announced that flags would be flown at half-mast.

The Presidency said that Mahama had suspended all his official activities for the day.

