Two killed in church shooting after car chase in Kentucky

14 July 2025, 00:45

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.
Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

A gunman has killed two women at a Kentucky church following a police pursuit that began with a state trooper being shot during a routine traffic stop.

The incident began around 11:36 a.m. local time near Blue Grass Airport, when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle flagged by a registration plate reader alert.

After being pulled over on Terminal Drive, the suspect opened fire on the state trooper, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then forcibly took possession of another vehicle in a carjacking incident, before driving approximately 16 miles to Richmond Road Baptist Church.

Upon arrival, the gunman opened fire on parishioners, shooting four people.

Two women were killed as a gunman opened fire.
Two women were killed as a gunman opened fire. Picture: Getty

Two women, Beverly Gum, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an official from the county coroner's office.

Two male victims were hospitalised, with one sustaining critical injuries and the other in a stable condition.

Law enforcement officers responding to the incident fatally shot the suspect at the church.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may have had personal connections to individuals at the church, though details remain under review, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told a news conference.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his condolences on social media, stating: “Violence like this has no place in our commonwealth or country".

The investigation is being led by the Kentucky State Police in coordination with the department’s Public Integrity Unit.

18 days ago

