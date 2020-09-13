Two Los Angeles police officers fighting for life after 'ambush shooting'

13 September 2020, 06:49 | Updated: 13 September 2020, 07:35

Two officers are fighting for life after the US shooting
Two officers are fighting for life after the US shooting. Picture: LA County Sherriff's Office

By Asher McShane

Two US police officers have been left fighting for their lives after they were shot in an 'ambush' in Los Angeles.

The officers were sitting in their patrol car when a gunman walked up to the vehicle and opened fire "without warning or provocation."

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a press conference today: “At approx 7pm this evening… two deputies were ambushed by a gunman in a cowardly fashion.

“They are both critically injured, multiple gunshot wounds. They are currently being treated for it at the hospital.

“I want everybody to have a prayer for them, for their recovery.

“This is a sombre reminder that this is a dangerous job.”

LA County Sheriff's office posted online: "Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital.

"They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Donald Trump wrote online: "Animals that must be hit hard!"

This story is being updated

