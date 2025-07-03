Two Ukrainian children poisoned after Russian attack on city of Odesa

The Ukrainian State Emergency Department shared photos showing rescue efforts following an overnight attack on Odesa. Picture: DSNS

By Rebecca Henrys

Two Ukrainian children were poisoned following a Russian attack overnight on the city of Odesa, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Five people, including a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, were injured in the attack that also damaged a multi-storey residential building and other civilian infrastructure.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said: "The children, who were poisoned by combustion products, were hospitalised."

Six flats were destroyed and a further 36 were partially damaged, he added.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 52 drones at the country last night - 40 of which were either shot down or misdirected using electronic warfare.