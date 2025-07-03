Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Two Ukrainian children poisoned after Russian attack on city of Odesa
3 July 2025, 13:11 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 13:37
Two Ukrainian children were poisoned following a Russian attack overnight on the city of Odesa, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Five people, including a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl, were injured in the attack that also damaged a multi-storey residential building and other civilian infrastructure.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said: "The children, who were poisoned by combustion products, were hospitalised."
Six flats were destroyed and a further 36 were partially damaged, he added.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 52 drones at the country last night - 40 of which were either shot down or misdirected using electronic warfare.