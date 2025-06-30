Two firefighters killed and several injured in 'heinous' ambush after sniper lights fire to lure emergency services

30 June 2025, 06:02 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 07:38

A procession from Kootenai Health headed to Spokane after a few firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho
A procession from Kootenai Health headed to Spokane after a few firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two firefighters have been killed in the United States following a pre-planned 'ambush' by a gunman, in what's been described as a 'heinous' assault.

The firefighters died on Sunday in an area of Idaho close to the border with Washington, after they were ambushed by a sniper while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community.

A shelter-in-place order was issued shortly after 1:30pm on Sunday following reports of gunfire, with tactical response teams deployed to the scene. The FBI was also seen to respond.

A third firefighter received gunshot wounds and is said to be undergoing surgery late on Sunday at nearby Coeur d’Alene hospital.

The crew were called out to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, before shots rung out as part of the "ambush", Kootenai County Sheriff confirmed.

A body, thought to be that of the gunman, was recovered on a nearby mountain along with a firearm.

Law enforcement and emergency responders at Cherry Hill Park off 15th Street on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, following reports of an ambush shooting attack on Canfield Mountain, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. (Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP)
Law enforcement and emergency responders at Cherry Hill Park off 15th Street on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, following reports of an ambush shooting attack on Canfield Mountain, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. (Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP). Picture: Alamy

Sheriff Bob Norris initially said emergency responders were “actively taking sniper fire” at the scene, before later confirming a body had been recovered.

No other individuals are being sought in connection with the case.

Governor Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked in the ambush, adding: “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters".

Taking to X, he added: “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

Officials did not release his name, nor specify what type of gun was found.

“I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize, because they’re not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the sheriff added.

The Idaho House Republican Leadership said in a statement: “We are horrified by the murder of two firefighters in Coeur d’Alene, and shocked by such a vicious attack on our first responders. We are praying for them, the injured, their families and their colleagues.”

Late on Sunday, locals held a procession to honour the fallen firefighters, starting in Kootenai Health before heading in the direction of Spokane, Idaho.

