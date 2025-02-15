Two women shot and injured during Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade, police say

he Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Two women have been shot during a victory parade in Philadelphia to celebrate the city’s football team winning the Super Bowl.

The women, both in their 20s, were left injured after the shooting, which took place near the Super Bowl victory parade route at around 2:30pm on Friday.

It happened as thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning their second NFL trophy in eight years, after beating defending champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade. Picture: Getty

Police said a 27-year-old woman was shot in her left leg, while the other woman, 20, was shot in her upper left thigh along Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and are now in stable condition.

It happened as huge crowds were gathered outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art to listen to speeches from team officials and the mayor of the city.

People take part in the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade, after they won the Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in Philadelphia. Picture: Getty

Police are investigating the shooting, as no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered in the city.

Philadelphia Police deputy commissioner said the two women were shot by someone wearing an Eagles shirt after an argument broke out, according to local media.

Though the crime scene was directly on the parade route, the team bus and crowds of fans had passed by the location about an hour before the shooting.

Police said it was “outside the parade footprint”.