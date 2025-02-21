Exclusive

UK ‘behind on national security’ as China ‘could use’ DeepSeek AI to spy in British cars

UK falls behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying. Picture: Getty

By Guy Stewart

The UK has fallen behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying as artificial intelligence like DeepSeek could be used to collect sensitive data, LBC’s been told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Experts warned laws meant tech companies could be forced to share foreign data with Beijing, while a senior Tory told LBC the British Government’s use of Chinese-made electric cars was ‘really worrying’.

Alicia Kearns, shadow national security minister and MP for Rutland and Stamford, said Whitehall needed a ‘reality check’ following reports defence officials had been told not to talk inside electric vehicles manufactured by China.

Meanwhile, as the popularity of such cars grows in the UK, manufacturers like BYD, Geely and Great Wall have all announced the integration of DeepSeek AI into their vehicles.

The Ministry of Defence is known to have Chinese-made MGs as part of its expansive fleet of electric vehicles.

Read more: Small businesses could be 'left behind' in AI boom, tech bosses warn

Read more: 'We must not let AI shape us': UK to sign first international treaty to safeguard public from risks of artificial intelligence

DeepSeek AI. Picture: Alamy

Sam Goodman, senior policy director at the China Strategic Risks Institute, said concerns about spying were ‘legitimate’ and while the US had banned some Chinese technology over security concerns, the UK was ‘out of alignment’ with its western allies.

He told LBC: “Under Chinese law, the PRC’s National Intelligence Law and its Data Security Law, technology companies are legally required to share any data they collect, including outside of China, with the Ministry for State Security back in China.

“It's a very similar security concern to TikTok and the debate that we had a number of years ago about Huawei.”

Before leaving office, the Biden administration finalised rules due to come into effect in 2027 effectively banning Chinese cars in the USA, by limiting the sale or import of software used in car connectivity.

Mr Goodman said the integration of DeepSeek into Chinese cars could provide yet another backdoor for spies to obtain sensitive information about British officials.

“The UK right now is out of alignment with the US and the European Union on this particular issue,” he said, “both of those partners have issued tariffs on Chinese EVs. There are conversations going on within government about whether we join those efforts.

“But the Government also needs to be thinking through the national security ramifications as well. It's not just about whether we meet climate targets. It's not just about industrial policy and jobs. We have to put national security first.”

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Science, Innovation and Technology Sec Peter Kyle | 14/02/25

Meanwhile, Shadow National Security Minister Alicia Kearns expressed concern at newspaper reports defence officials were being advised against having discussions inside Chinese electric cars.

She said: “This reminds me of a conversation we had only a year ago where intelligence officials found a SIM card capable of transmitting location data within government and diplomatic vehicles.

“I think this is about having a reality check that we can all eco signal all we like, however, we should be making the right decisions when we procure, whether it's vehicles, whether it's any other device for our public sector.

“It's really worrying because we know there are hidden tracking devices being put in place and we know how dangerous that is because it essentially exploits and reveals locations, friendships, habits, vulnerabilities, and activities. Any of these could be exploited by someone collecting them.”

Legislation under the Procurement Act 2023, due to come into force later in February 2025, created a National Security Unit tasked with reviewing government-wide suppliers for potential risks, and deciding whether it is necessary to block them from contracts.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "Protecting national security is the foundation of everything we do. We have strict security procedures in place to ensure sensitive information is protected."

The Cabinet Office was asked for a comment.

Earlier in February, Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle announced he was rebranding the AI Safety Institute as the AI Security Institute, in a bid to improve the development of artificial intelligence.

He told Nick Ferrari on LBC: “The rapidly moving AI sector does pose national security issues. We need to have a security institute that can test these products so that we can ensure the models are able to mitigate any challenges before they are deployed into the economy and the public.”