UK and France to finalise Ukraine peace plan 'in days', as Macron says Europe has 'entered new era'

5 March 2025, 19:49 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 20:00

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting
Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK and France are set to finalise a peace plan for Ukraine in the next few days, according to a European diplomat.

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have held separate calls with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the explosive row between the two leaders last Friday.

The leaders of Britain and France are spearheading a European effort to secure a peace plan for Ukraine, which they will then bring to the US.

It comes as the US cut off intelligence to Ukraine ahead of the signing of the peace plan, which will also involve US access to Ukrainian minerals.

A diplomat told Reuters: "We’re looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks." Another diplomat said that the aim was to have "all the ducks lined up" before taking the plan to the Trump team.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House
Picture: Alamy

A top Ukrainian politician said that the US and Ukraine would be meeting "in the near future".

Andriy Yermak said: "Had a telephone conversation with the US President's National Security Advisor Michael Walz.

"Discussed further steps towards a just and lasting peace. Also exchanged views on security issues and coordination of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States.

"Agreed on a meeting of our teams in the near future to continue this important work."

Separately a White House spokesperson said that Mr Trump's team was "reconsidering the funding for Ukraine... it’s a pause for a review.”

Meanwhile Mr Macron also said on Wednesday that Europe was "entering a new era" in which "nobody can be sure of anything".

LBC caller: Trump and Vance 'bullied' Zelenskyy

A source revealed on Wednesday that American intelligence-sharing with Kyiv had been limited by the US President - but not halted completely, with the war-torn nation relying heavily on its European allies.

The move comes in a bid to thwart attacks by Ukraine inside Russia, a source has revealed.

Describing the filtering of information, the source added that only "selective" information would now be passed on to Ukraine. The extent of the limitations remains unclear.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer affirmed that the United States, led by President Donald Trump, was a "reliable ally" of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his working visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Picture: Alamy

Statements released by national security adviser Mike Waltz and CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday suggested that the government had paused some intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Both officials also suggested that the pause may be short-term decision that could potentially be reversed if the president is satisfied the nation is making steps towards agreeing a peace deal.

The controversial move sees further pressure put on Ukraine by the US following Friday's Oval Office fallout between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Russian warship spotted in Channel escorting 'sanctioned' cargo ship carrying weapons 'for Ukraine frontline'

Read more: Trump tells Congress he's 'just getting started' - as he reveals letter from Zelenskyy and vows to 'get Greenland'

“We are pausing, assessing, looking at everything across our security relationship,” national security adviser Mike Waltz told CBS News.

It follows the Trump administration's initial freeze on the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Speaking with Sky, the source added that this did not mean the withholding of all intelligence, more that information shared would limit Ukrainan attacks on Russian forces to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Washington, United States Of America. 26th Feb, 2025. John Ratcliffe, Director, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday.
Picture: Alamy

Responding to rumours of the US limiting information sharing, the source added: "Unfortunately, yes, but not completely.

"It is selective. On the possibility of damage on the territory of the Russian Federation".

On Wednesday, President Macron announced his intention to join Starmer and Zelenskyy in Washington ahead of possible peace talks.

It follows Trump's epic 90-minute speech to congress on Tuesday evening, with Volodymyr Zelensky telling the chamber that Ukraine's leader is ready for peace in Ukraine.

He added it was time to "stop this madness".

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Picture: Alamy

"It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars you have to talk to both sides," Trump said.

Relations between the US and Ukraine appeared to be in tatters last week after a confrontation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House.

Trump announced that the US was to sign a minerals deal late on Tuesday, days after the bust-up.

It follows Zelenskyy asserting Ukraine's commitment to peace in a post to X formerly Twitter, writing that the nation was ready to sign "at any time".

The deal is set to act as a backstop, with boots and US assets on the ground in Ukraine potentially thwarting a full-blown Russian invasion.

The news follows reports emerging from Russia that a British man has been jailed for 19 years in the Putin-led nation, after a court in the country found him guilty of fighting for Ukraine.

