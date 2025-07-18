UK sanctions Russian spies at heart of Putin's regime over ‘campaign to destabilise Europe’

18 July 2025, 13:27 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 14:15

Russian President Vladimir Putin
UK sanctions Russian spies at heart of Putin's regime over ‘campaign to destabilise Europe’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russian spies it says are responsible for a years-long campaign of malicious cyberactivity in the UK and elsewhere.

The measures target three units of the GRU military intelligence agency and 18 officers involved in spying and hacking.

The sanctions target a GRU unit that carried out online reconnaissance to help target missile strikes in Mariupol, including the one that destroyed the city’s theatre with hundreds of civilians sheltering inside, the Foreign Office said.

Some of the intelligence officers sanctioned were involved in targeting one of Yulia Skripal’s devices with a malicious malware known as X-agent.

This was five years before the attempt in Salisbury to poison her and her father Sergei Skripal with the deadly Novichok nerve agent.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens.

“The Kremlin should be in no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows and we won’t tolerate it.”

He said the UK was taking “decisive action” with the sanctions against Russian spies.

“Putin’s hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve. The UK and our allies’ support for Ukraine and Europe’s security is ironclad.”

