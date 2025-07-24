Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

24 July 2025, 09:03

Ukrainian UAV successfully dropping a homemade incendiary bomb into a building occupied by Russian troops.

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Frontline footage highlights Ukraine’s inventive low-cost drone strikes in ongoing conflict

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"A Ukrainian drone spectacularly drops a thermite munition on a shelter of Russian soldiers in a house in the Donetsk region"

Recent video from the Ukraine frontline shows a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropping a homemade incendiary device onto a building occupied by Russian forces.

The improvised bomb consists of an aircraft flare surrounded by four bottles of gasoline, creating a highly effective incendiary weapon that ignited intense flames upon impact.

This latest strike exemplifies Ukraine’s growing use of DIY drone munitions that push the boundaries of battlefield innovation. The aircraft flare serves as a powerful ignition source, burning at temperatures of up to 2,500 degrees Celsius, which rapidly ignites the gasoline fuel contained in the bottles.

Upon deployment, the flare’s intense heat shatters and ignites the gasoline bottles, causing a widespread fire and destruction inside the targeted structure.

Such low-cost, easily assembled devices have evolved from Ukraine’s earlier thermite-dispensing drone strikes into more advanced incendiary tactics.

New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.
New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs. Picture: Telegram

Unlike traditional military munitions, these improvised bombs use commercially available components adapted for combat, reflecting Ukraine’s resourcefulness amid the conflict.

Both Ukraine and Russia are engaged in a fierce drone arms race, with UAVs playing a central role in reconnaissance, precision strikes, and psychological operations.

Ukraine’s ability to rapidly adapt off-the-shelf technology into effective strike platforms demonstrates how innovation and determination can offset conventional military disadvantages.

Military analysts have said that this trend signals a broader revolution in modern warfare. Drone-delivered incendiaries combining aircraft flares and gasoline bottles are a vivid example of how improvised, low-cost weapons are reshaping the battlespace, providing Ukraine with a potent tool to strike entrenched enemy positions while conserving expensive, high-tech ordnance.

As drone-based tactics continue to develop, it is clear that unmanned systems employing novel munitions like these incendiary bombs are no longer just experimental—they represent a defining feature of today’s combat operations.

