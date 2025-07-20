Ukraine proposes fresh ceasefire talks to Russia after weeks of missile strikes

20 July 2025, 11:33 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 11:38

Ukraine has offered fresh ceasefire talks to Russia
Ukraine has offered fresh ceasefire talks to Russia. Picture: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Russia fresh peace talks as he seeks to speed up an end to the conflict.

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has proposed a meeting with Russian officials next week, as no progress has been made to end the war.

On Friday night, Russia launched 300 strike drones and 30 missiles against Ukrainian cities in one night, affecting the Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, Zelenskyy said: "Everything must be done to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side must stop hiding from decisions.

"Prisoner exchanges. Return of children. End to the killings. And a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to truly ensure peace – a really lasting one. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting."

A firefighter puts out a fire
More than 300 strike drones and over 30 missiles of various types were launched against Ukrainian cities on Friday night. Picture: President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with 'severe tariffs' of 100 per cent if a ceasefire is not reached in 50 days.

The United States announced earlier this week that it will also send billions of dollars worth of military equipment to NATO to help Ukraine on the battlefield.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing to see the return of prisoners and they are continuing to implement agreements reached during an earlier meeting in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy ended his speech by thanking the people of Ukraine for helping in the war as he said that they will never forget those who have fallen.

"We must all remember that our state’s independence is built on the resilience and patriotism of our people, our Ukrainian heroes – heroes of different generations who have defended and continue to defend Ukraine."

