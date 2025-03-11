Exclusive

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

11 March 2025, 19:24

Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire deal: Ukrainian adviser reacts

By Kit Heren

A Ukrainian government official has told LBC that Donald Trump must put pressure on Russia to accept a peace deal Kyiv accepted on Tuesday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine's ministry of strategic industries, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the US president "has sufficient leverage" to achieve "peace through force".

It came after Ukraine agreed to an offer from the US for a 30-day ceasefire in its war with Russia, with a view to launching talks for "sustainable peace".

The US will now take the deal to Russia, with Secretary of State saying that the "ball is in their court".

Read more: 'The ball is in Putin's court': Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire offer with White House set to take deal to Russia

Read more: Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (R) speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (R) speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Getty

Mr Sak said that he had mixed feelings about the likelihood of a lasting peace, because Russia has form for not keeping to their word - but that also in his view Mr Trump was likely to have more sway with the Kremlin than his predecessor Joe Biden.

He told Andrew: "Of course, we have no grounds to be optimistic about Russians sticking to their commitment and agreeing to achieve peace now.

Putin will be ‘very satisfied’ with Ukraine developments, former MI6 head says

"At the same time, the difference between now and then is a different president in the White House. And we believe that despite all the rhetoric, it is for sure that the President of the United States of America has sufficient leverage to achieve what he himself calls peace through force."

He added: "The President of America has cards, right? Time for him to actually use them. And, and we're really hopeful, quietly optimistic, but of course we'll be on guard because we have a bad history of dealing with Russians.

"We know that they're not capable of honouring the agreements. They've broken, what, more than 25 ceasefires in the past ten years. So it's a challenge.

"But look, it's early days and today was a good day. Let's hope that the dynamic stays positive."

Mr Sak said that he hoped that the US would be "able to use the leverage to force Russia, because we want to end this war more than anybody else in the world."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A US-Ukraine delegation met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as officials agreed the US would resume intelligence sharing and security assistance.

'The ball is in Putin's court': Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire offer with White House set to take deal to Russia

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Monday, March 10, 2025 in New York City. Stocks dropped after President Donald Trump didn't rule out a recession with U.S. tariffs being implemented.

US shares plummet again as Trump's refusal to rule out recession continues to rock America's economy

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Tragic reason it took so long to find Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa after couple died

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Vatican issues major health update on Pope Francis as pontiff remains in hospital

Palestinian Hamas militants are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district on July 20, 2017 in Gaza City, Gaza.

British woman, 20, who publicly 'endorsed' October 7 attacks on Israel charged with supporting Hamas

The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025.

US added to international civil liberties watchlist for ‘serious decline’ in civic freedom

Vladimir Putin

Russia blames UK for 'instigating' both world wars after expelling two British diplomats from Moscow

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

'I hate to predict things' - Trump refuses to rule out US recession as trade war sends shocks through stock market

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Newcomen Road

Girl, 13, charged with murder after mother-of-three found dead in house

Billy Joel

Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to 'medical condition' after shock fall on stage

Thousands of patients missed screenings for cancer and other diseases.

Thousands miss NHS screenings for cancer and other diseases in huge admin error

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Cargo vessel's captain arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea collision
Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood.

Four more people arrested after mother shot dead on doorstep in possible case of 'mistaken identity'
Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams in major overhaul following drop in youth fashion labels' sales
Her son said her dogs were "her life." (FILE)

Missing mum found eaten by her two sausage dogs - as son says pets were 'her life'

Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker

Man, 59, arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea ship collision

World News

See more World News

Friedrich Merz, center, the candidate of the election winner, the conservative Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, addresses supporters at the party headquarters in Berlin

German conservatives call for 'independence from Trump' after winning elections, as far-right AfD comes second

15 days ago

Monumental Pharaoh Thutmose II statues in Karnak Temple.

British archaeologist may have found second tomb of mysterious pharaoh just days after major discovery

15 days ago

French forensic police work on the site of a knife attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and seriously wounding two police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

Four arrested after one killed and several police officers injured in 'terror attack' in France

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News