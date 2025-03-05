Ukraine is 'ready to return to negotiating table', Trump tells Congress as he welcomes letter from Zelenskyy

5 March 2025, 04:13 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 05:13

Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol
Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ukraine is ready to return to the negotiating table and sign the minerals deal, Donald Trump has told Congress as he welcomed a letter from Zelenskyy.

It comes after the pair clashed at the Oval Office last Friday, with the minerals deal being put on hold and Zelenskyy making a swift exit from the White House.

The US went on to cut off all aid to Ukraine, freezing any support it was set to receive until it considered Zelenskyy "committed" to agreeing a peace deal.

Addressing Congress on Tuesday, Trump said the Ukrainian president had written a letter to him and was ready for a deal.

He revealed that he had simultaneously been having discussions with Russia and there were "strong signals" that they were ready for peace too.

Reading out the letter from Zelenskyy, Trump said: "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring peace that lasts.

"My team and I are ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

"We really do value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you."

In response, Trump said: "I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago."

Donald Trump Delivers Joint Address To Congress
Donald Trump Delivers Joint Address To Congress. Picture: Getty

In his speech, which was one hour and 40 minutes long, Trump also criticised European countries for spending "more money buying Russian oil and gas" than on "defending Ukraine".

"I want (the war in Ukraine) to stop," he said.

"Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spend on defending Ukraine, by far.

"Think of that. And we've spent perhaps 350 billion dollars, like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened.

"And they've spent 100 billion dollars, what a difference that is. And we have an ocean separating us."

Trump was welcomed before Congress with a standing ovation from Republicans and chants of "USA".

The Democrats were less welcoming to the president, with Congressman Al Green being kicked out at the start after refusing to take his seat when instructed by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

He stood in protest in the aisle, waving his cane and shouting that Trump did not have a mandate.

Meanwhile, others were seen holding signs saying 'save Medicaid', 'Musk steals' and 'false'.

The president told Congress he was "just getting started" after a whirlwind start to his second term.

He admitted that the US economy will see "a little disturbance" due to newly-introduced tariffs on goods imported from Canada, Mexico and China but he was "ok with that".

He also said Greenland could decide its own future but it would be "welcome" to join the US.

"We need Greenland for national security and even international security," he went on to say. "And we're working with everybody involved to try and get it... and I think we're going to get it, one way or the other."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

Despite earlier reports that the president wanted to announce an agreement between the US and Ukraine in his address too, there was little mention of ongoing discussions.

It comes after he launched a fresh attack against Zelenskyy on Monday, accusing him of not wanting peace and warning that the US "will not put up with it for much longer".

Addressing his comments during a press conference, Trump said the Ukrainian president should be "more appreciative" of US support.

He said the war in Ukraine must "end fast", adding that Zelenskyy "better not be right" over his claims that a peace deal is "still very, very far away."

"This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US," Trump posted on Truth Social.

After the US announced its decision to pause aid, Zelenskyy shared a post on X with a similar sentiment to that of the letter received by Trump.

"I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace," he said.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians."

Can Europe survive without America?

As the US continues to distance itself from Ukraine, Europe has placed itself on what can only be described as a war footing.

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen has laid out plans to "Re-arm Europe" as she voiced that the continent has now entered "an era of re-armament".

Speaking on Tuesday, Von Der Leyen highlighted that the EU defence plans set out could mobilise around 800 billion euros for defence."We are in an era of re-armament. Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending.

"Both to respond to the short term urgency to support Ukraine, but also the long-term need for more responsibility for our own European security," she said in her speech.

Under the plans, the EU will propose to free up budgets for member states where defence investments are concerned.

It also authorised around 150 billion euros in loans for those investments, highlighting that the European Commission will aim to harness private capital as well, Von der Leyen said.

"I have outlined in a letter to leaders of the European Council the Rearm Europe Plan," she said ahead of a planned meeting on Thursday.

"This centres on how to use all the financial levers at our disposal in order to help member states quickly and significantly increase expenditures in defence capabilities."

