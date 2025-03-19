'Is this what a ceasefire looks like?' Putin accused of 'playing games' as Ukraine bombarded after Trump call

19 March 2025, 09:15 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 10:36

A call between Trump and Putin has been branded a failure
A call between Trump and Putin has been branded a failure. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of launching attacks on energy facilities, just hours after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed to pause infrastructure strikes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several civilian and infrastructure facilities were hit overnight, including two hospitals in the eastern town of Sumy.

Mr Zelenskyy said that he and Donald Trump would be speaking on Wednesday.

The Kremlin also hit the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, leaving much of the city without power.

The Ukrainian public railway operator said a power system in the east of the country was disabled by a drone attack overnight. Ukrzaliznytsia asked: "So this is what 'an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure' looks like?"

Meanwhile Russia also accused Ukraine of attacks, saying its forces had thwarted 57 Ukrainian drones overnight, and an oil facility in the southern Krasnodar region was hit.

Read more: Putin hits energy plant hours after landmark Trump talks as Zelenskyy claims Russia has ‘effectively rejected’ ceasefire

Read more: 'Putin bluntly rejected Trump's ceasefire plan', former Ukrainian PM tells LBC

The attacks came just hours after Putin rejected the White House’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, instead agreeing to a 30-day pause on attacks on energy plants and other crucial infrastructure.

Mr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “effectively rejecting” a ceasefire following Putin’s “historic” talks with Trump.

And the country's former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said that Putin "bluntly rejected" a ceasefire in the call.

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev taunted Ukraine after the call, saying:"Light appetisers - Brussels sprouts, British fish and chips and Paris rooster. The main course is a Kiev-style cutlet. Enjoy your meal!"

Sir Stephen Timms speaks to Nick Ferrari

Meanwhile British government minister Stephen Timms told LBC that the latest developments on Ukraine were "not encouraging".

He added: "What we need is the full ceasefire that the US and Ukraine have agreed to. The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky last night. We want to see the ceasefire."

Asked how realistic a prospect that is, he said: "It's not encouraging beyond this rather limited move that Russia has made. Let's hope that Russia can be prevailed on to deliver the full ceasefire that the US and Ukraine are asking for."

Germany accused Russia of "playing a game".

"Attacks on civilian infrastructure in the first night after this supposedly pivotal and great phone call have not abated," the country's defence minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Putin is playing a game here and I'm sure that the American president won't be able to sit and watch for much longer".

Key points from landmark Trump-Putin talks

  • Kremlin demands complete halt of US military aid to Kyiv
  • White House says ‘movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire’ lasting 30 days
  • Russia and Ukraine ‘to exchange prisoners’
  • Zelenskyy says Putin's proposals show he is 'not ready' for lasting peace

Ceasefire talks are set to continue on Sunday, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, but Zelenskyy has already accused Russia of rejecting any peace plan.

Aftermath of the attack on the Sloviansk Sanatorium Hospital in Ukraine
Aftermath of the attack on the Sloviansk Sanatorium Hospital in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelenskyy wrote: “Unfortunately, there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure.

“Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire.”

The Ukrainian President said he supports the 30-day pause to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure agreed by the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump.

But Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine, which was not involved in the 90-minute phone call, needs full transparency before any official agreement is reached.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One.
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One. Picture: Getty

He told reporters on Tuesday: “We need to understand what the conversation is about. What are the details? And hopefully, we will be fully informed, and our partners will discuss everything with us.”

The Ukrainian leader added: “There are two sides in this war — Russia and Ukraine. Trying to negotiate without Ukraine, in my view, will not be productive.”

Mr Zelenskyy also said he did not believe Ukraine’s allies would stop providing military aid, one of the key conditions Moscow said was needed for a peace deal.

He added that Moscow is seeking to “weaken” Ukraine by attempting to stop the flow of weapons and intelligence, arguing Putin's proposal shows he is not “ready” to end the war.

In a statement, the Kremlin described the talks with President Trump as a "frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine."

Russian has agreed to stop targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Russian has agreed to stop targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Picture: Getty

Its readout of the call stated: "Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his desire to help achieve the noble goal of ending hostilities and human losses."

It added: "In the context of the US President's initiative to introduce a 30-day truce, the Russian side outlined a number of significant points regarding ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of combat contact, the need to stop forced mobilisation in Ukraine and rearm the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Serious risks associated with the inability to negotiate of the Kyiv regime, which has repeatedly sabotaged and violated the agreements reached, were also noted. Attention was drawn to the barbaric terrorist crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against the civilian population of the Kursk region.

"It was emphasised that the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution by political and diplomatic means should be the complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv."

It said following the call: "Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace."

These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East, it added.

The White House added: “The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.”

It added that Putin and Mr Trump view "the Middle East as a region of potential co-operation to prevent future conflicts".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Kennedys Riding in Dallas Motorcade. minutes later he was assassinated

Lee Harvey Oswald was a 'poor shot' KGB claimed: Bombshell revelations from CIA's newly released JFK files

Zelenskyy has accused Putin of lying

Zelenskyy accuses Putin of lying to Trump after overnight bombing, as he sets out Ukraine's red lines for peace deal

Bulgarian club Arda Kardzhali apologises after holding a minute's silence for player who is still alive

Football club apologises after minute's silence for player - before discovering he's still alive

Arseniy Yatsenyuk said that yesterday's agreement was a rejection of a ceasefire

'Putin bluntly rejected Trump's ceasefire plan', former Ukrainian PM tells LBC

Searchlights over Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Putin hits energy plant hours after landmark Trump talks as Zelenskyy claims Russia has ‘effectively rejected’ ceasefire

One major question is whether the prince admitted to taking drugs on the form, which he later admitted in his memoir, Spare.

Harry’s US visa records released - but questions remain about drugs admission

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise

A private lunar lander has captured the first high-definition sunset pictures from the Moon.

Lunar lander captures first high-definition picture of sunset on the moon

NASA astronaut Suni Williams is helped out of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft

Home at last: NASA astronauts greeted by dolphins as they land back on Earth after eight months stranded in space

One of Tesla’s earliest investors has called for Elon Musk to step down as CEO, saying the ‘divisive’ billionaire has ‘destroyed the company’s reputation’.

‘It’s a crisis’ - Top Tesla investor calls for ‘divisive’ Elon Musk to step down as CEO as stocks keep plunging

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza will continue in full force.

Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning' of 'full force' Gaza strikes after overnight attack kills 400

Vladimir Putin laid out demands for a ceasefire in Ukraine following a landmark phone call.

'Don't negotiate without Ukraine', Zelenskyy says after Putin and Trump agree partial ceasefire in landmark phone call

Rebecca Burke

British tourist held in US immigration detention centre for three weeks due to visa mix-up returns to UK

Fresh images of the remote Antarctica base at the centre of an assault allegation have emerged after the crew begged for rescue.

Inside the Antarctic base at centre of assault mystery as crew plead for rescue

Ellis Matthews, 32, is currently being held at a centre for mothers with children with her four-year-old son.

British expat who ‘lied’ about claiming benefits ‘goes on hunger strike’ in Thai prison

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza last night - the largest attack since the January ceasefire

'Greatest fear realised': Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu as Gaza strikes put captives 'at grave risk'

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of NHS ambulance staff

Three dead after food poisoning outbreak as authorities investigate link to NHS hospital

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group Faces Collapse

'We missed you too': Retail giant Topshop hints at return to highstreet

Part of the roofs on McGregor Road collapsed last night

Notting Hill horror as roofs collapse in affluent west London neighbourhood, with residents evacuated
Itay Kashti, a Jewish-Israeli music producer, was lured to what he believed was a musician retreat before being beaten and kidnapped for his race and religion.

Israeli music producer opens up about horrific anti-Semitic kidnapping as three men jailed for extortion plot
A high street branch of the Santander Bank on Tottenham Court Road, London, England, UK, Britain, British on a sunny day.

High Street banking giant to shut nearly 100 branches - is yours set to close?

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate rails against ‘callous, toxic influencers’ harming young men

Netflix's new series Adolescence explores themes such as misogyny, radicalisation and control

Netflix's Adolescence exposes that power no longer lies with elected officials - but social media giants who shape our world
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to slash benefits spending

Soaring benefits bill 'devastating' for public finances, PM claims as he defends slashing welfare spending by £5bn

World News

See more World News

'Multiple casualties' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

Two dead and 'multiple injured' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

15 days ago

WEB SUMMIT QATAR 2025 - DAY THREE A general view of attendees at the TikTok stand during the third day of the Web Summit in Doha, Qatar, on February 25, 2025.

TikTok, Reddit and Imgur investigated by UK watchdog over child privacy concerns

15 days ago

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News