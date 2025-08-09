Ukraine will not give up any land, Zelenskyy says, as Trump suggests 'swapping territories' ahead of Putin talks

9 August 2025, 08:10 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 09:47

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will not gift its land to its 'occupier'.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments in an address reacting to the news that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska next Friday to discuss a ceasefire.

Announcing the talks, Trump suggested any ceasefire deal will include Russia and Ukraine "swapping territories."

"Of course, we will not give Russia awards for what it has done. The Ukrainian people deserve peace," Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

He added: "The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question already is in the Constitution of Ukraine.

"No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to. Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier.

"Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace.

"Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace.

"They will not achieve anything. These are stillborn decisions. They are unworkable decisions."

Confirming the details of his meeting with Putin, Trump wrote on TruthSocial: "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska.

"Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Mr Trump's bold insistence that territory would have to be conceded stands in stark contrast to previous comments from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has long insisted he would never willingly concede territory to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

"There’s some swapping, it’s quite complicated," Trump added as he took questions from the media on the subject of peace talks.

"There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both."

"I believe Putin and Zelenskyy both want peace," Trump insisted on Friday, when asked whether a ceasefire was possible in the region.

Friday marked day 200 of Donald Trump's presidency, with the leader asked whether he believed peace was possible.

"We have a shot at it," the US President insisted.

Asked whether he was waiting on the date of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement in the hopes of receiving such an award, Trump said that he was of "certain persuasion" that meant "no matter what I do, I won't get it".

However the US President went on to add that he "loves saving lives".

"When I came [to power], I said 'this thing is really bad'," Trump added of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The comments from Trump come as David Lammy and JD Vance discussed matters of international interest during the VP's family holiday to England on Friday.

