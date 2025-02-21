Ukraine has 'no cards left to play' Trump claims as he slams Starmer for 'doing nothing' to end Russia's war

21 February 2025, 17:26

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy
The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Ukraine has “no cards left to play” in negotiations with Russia, Donald Trump has said as he hit out Sir Keir Starmer for “doing nothing” to end Russia’s war.

As tensions continue to rise between the United States and Ukraine, President Donald Trump has said Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presence at peace negotiations is “not very important.”

It comes just hours after the US held "extensive and positive" talks with President Zelenskyy, according to Trump’s envoy for war.

"I've been watching for years, and I've been watching him negotiate with no cards,” Trump told Fox News on Friday.

“He has no cards. And you get sick of it. You just get sick of it. And I've had it," he added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

"He's been at a meeting for three years, and nothing got done. So, I don't think it's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you. He makes it very hard to make deals."

Trump went on to hit out at European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, for failing to end the war.

He described the British PM as a "nice guy" but said Putin has only come to the table "because of me".

These comments come after the US envoy for war, Keith Kellogg, held "extensive and positive" talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Taking to X, he said: "A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine.

"Extensive and positive discussions with [Zelenskyy], the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team."

US-Ukraine rift deepens despite UK saying that Russia lacks ‘appetite’ for peace

Despite Kellogg’s positive comments, Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk continue to attack the Ukrainian leader.

A chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk accused Zelenskyy of running a 'fraud machine feeding off dead soldiers' in a fresh attack on the Ukrainian leader.

It comes after the White House revealed that Donald Trump was "very frustrated" with Zelenskyy and had a "personal" problem with him.

Musk reiterated calls for the Ukrainian president to hold an election but claimed he wouldn't because "he knows he would lose in a landslide".

Writing on X, Musk said: "In reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine, which is why he has refused to hold an election. I challenge Zelenskyy to hold an election and refute this. He will not."

He added: "President Trump is right to ignore him and solve for peace independent of the disgusting, massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers."

Earlier this week, Trump described Zelenskyy as a dictator in a furious social media rant.

Elon Musk wields a chainsaw as he leaves the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Elon Musk wields a chainsaw as he leaves the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Picture: Getty

In his TruthSocial post, Trump wrote: "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle.

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.

"Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation."

He added: "A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do."

Zelenskyy has accused President Trump of being "trapped in a disinformation bubble" after he accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war.

