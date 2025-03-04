Breaking News

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

4 March 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 16:15

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table' as he expressed regret over his clash with Donald Trump at the White House.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taking to X on Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy said he would sign a minerals deal with the US at "any time" despite his explosive White House clash with Trump last week.

He said: "I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians."

Zelenskyy's comments come just hours after the US cut off all aid to Ukraine, freezing any support it was set to receive to combat Russia's invasion.

Read more: Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

But Zelenskyy has insisted he is ready to work with the Trump administration to find peace in Ukraine.

He added: "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.

"Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins."

Looking back on the explosive scenes from the White House last Friday, Zelenskyy said "It is time to make things right" between the two leaders.

JD Vance describes Britain as ‘some random country’

"We are grateful for this. Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right.

"We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

Trump launched a fresh attack against Zelenskyy on Monday, accusing him of not wanting peace and warning that the US "will not put up with it for much longer".

Addressing his comments during the press conference, Trump said the Ukrainian president should be "more appreciative" of US support.

He said the war in Ukraine must "end fast", adding that Zelenskyy "better not be right" over his claims that a peace deal is "still very, very far away."

"This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US," Trump posted on Truth Social.

It comes as the White House is said to be drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia.

As the US continues to distance itself from Ukraine, Europe has placed itself on what can only be described as a war footing.

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen has laid out plans to "Re-arm Europe" as she voiced that the continent has now entered "an era of re-armament".

Speaking on Tuesday, Von Der Leyen highlighted that the EU defence plans set out could mobilise around 800 billion euros for defence."We are in an era of re-armament. Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending.

Both to respond to the short term urgency to support Ukraine, but also the long-term need for more responsibility for our own European security," she said in her speech.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan

Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy

Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', Trump has said.

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', says Trump as he insists Ukraine war must 'end fast'

The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer.

Ofcom shares 'ongoing concern' over BBC's controversial Gaza show and warns it may intervene in investigation

Emily Thornberry speaks to LBC’s Andrew Marr

UK must 'bridge gap' between US and Ukraine, says Emily Thornberry as she praises PM's 'pitch perfect' response

Pope Francis

Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he 'does not want peace' after the Ukrainian president insisted that a peace deal was 'still very, very far away'.

'America won't put up with this for much longer' - Trump hits out at Zelenskyy again

Trump accused of making White House 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy insists peace deal 'is still very, very far away'

Trump accused of making White House an 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy says peace deal 'is still very far away'

A major Norwegian shipping company has refused to supply fuel to US warships.

Norwegian fuel giant refuses to fill US warships after Trump and JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears
m

The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’
Ch Insp Andy George, leader of the UK’s black and Asian police officers is under investigation for a tweet criticising the firearms officer that shot dead Chris Kaba.

Leader of black and Asian police officers investigated for ‘free speech’ tweet on Chris Kaba case
A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.

Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

Couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

A couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen
Westfield Stratford

'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre

World News

See more World News

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

14 days ago

US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

14 days ago

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport with 18 injured

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News