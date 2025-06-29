NATO planes scrambled as Russia launches massive onslaught of 500 missiles at Ukraine overnight

29 June 2025, 08:31

Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine last month.
Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine last month. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

NATO planes were scrambled overnight as Russia launched a massive wave of strikes on Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s forces reportedly launched as many as 500 drones in what has been described as one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine since it launched its invasion in 2022.

Several cities across Ukraine were targeted in the onslaught, with cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles and Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones all used.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine's air force, said the attack was one of the largest Ukraine has faced since Putin’s invasion began.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Kremenchuk was hit with dozens of strikes, with crimson fires being pictured blazing across the city throughout the night.

Ukraine has said 475 out of 537 aerial targets were shot down.

Poland’s operational command confirmed NATO planes had been scrambled in response to Russia’s onslaught.

It said: "Due to the attack by the Russian Federation carrying out strikes on objects located in the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operating in our airspace.

"The Operational Commander of the [armed forces] has activated all available forces and resources at his disposal.

"The on-duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and the ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness.

"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas bordering the threatened areas."

