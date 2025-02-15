Ukraine war is ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for 'army of Europe'

15 February 2025, 16:39

Ukraine war is the ‘front line’ for Europe and UK will up defence spending, Lammy says as Zelensky calls for European army. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

David Lammy said the Ukraine crisis was an "existential question" for Europe and supported Ukrainian membership in Nato after Zelensky called for an "army of Europe".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the UK's commitment to increasing defence spending to support the Ukrainian war effort.

David Lammy said Ukrainian membership in Nato “is the cheapest and best mechanism to secure peace not just in Europe but across the Atlantic”.

He said: "There is a question for Europe. If we look at GDP combined, it's about 0.01% that we are spending on that fight for Ukraine. We know this is the front line, not just for Ukraine, but for Europe.

"We know too that even when we get to a negotiated peace, Putin will not go away. So this is an existential question for Europe.

"We meet that question alongside the United States. At an appropriate time, we will get into a debate about security guarantees."

It comes after US president Donald Trump said he would begin negotiations with Putin to resolve the war 'soon', leaving Europe out of the talks.

The Foreign Secretary added: "There is an irreversible pathway for Ukraine towards Nato - that is the cheapest and it is the best mechanism secure to secure peace, not just in Europe, but across the Euro-Atlantic."

He pointed out countries were spending around 7% of gross domestic product on defence in the Cold War - the UK currently spends around 2.3% although this is set to increase.

"If Ukraine were to fail, the costs would be considerably more," he added.

"So don't think that actually not meeting the challenge now somehow saves us money down the line."

Appearing alongside counterparts from France, Germany and Poland, Lammy also suggested Ukraine should seek closer business and trade ties with Donald Trump's US to guarantee its future security.

"Why? Because the best deal and the best security guarantee is binding US industry, business, defence capability into their future," he said.

"That is what will make Putin sit up and pay attention, and that is what's attractive to a US president who knows how to get a good deal."

The Trump administration is discussing a deal with Kyiv over access to rare earth minerals in exchange for continued military support.

The Foreign Secretary also met with US Vice President JD Vance during the conference in Munich to discuss 'Europe's increased role in its own security'.

United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference
United States Vice-President JD Vance, right, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the time has come for the creation of an "armed forces of Europe", and says his country's fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists.

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that "American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it", and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.

"I really believe that time has come," Mr Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference.

"The armed forces of Europe must be created."

The President of Ukraine told the Munich Security Conference: "As we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe so that Europe's future depends only on Europeans, and decisions about Europe are made in Europe."

Zelensky says he thinks Putin could be preparing war against Nato countries next year

He said he would not accept a ceasefire deal without Ukrainian involvement, after Trump had a 90-minute phone call with Putin in which the leaders agreed to meet and begin negotiations to end the war.

Trump later assured Zelensky that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war that was sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe," Mr Zelensky said.

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot," he added.

"The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had."

Trump’s former security adviser speaks to Andrew Marr about the President’s call with Putin

Trump said that the US wanted to get back a part of the money it has provided to Ukraine since the invasion in 2022 "in some form".

Zelensky told the gathering in Germany: "Some in Europe may not fully understand what's happening in Washington right now, but let's focus on understanding ourselves right here in Europe, we must give strength to Europe first.

"Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don't know.

"For the answer to be yes. Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones."

Noting the presence of Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte in the audience, Mr Zelensky said his idea "wasn't about replacing the alliance. This is about making Europe's contribution to our partnership equal to America's".

Washington has suggested Nato membership for Ukraine is off the table and Zelensky will have to cede territory to Russia.

