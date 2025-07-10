Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

10 July 2025, 14:35

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.
A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, in broad daylight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been reported that the victim was Ivan Voronich, who was part of the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) and is thought to have been involved with missions aimed at embarrassing Vladimir Putin.

A post from Telegram channel New Military Columnist revealed: "The head of one of the departments of the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) Special Operations Centre, Colonel Ivan Voronich, was killed in Kyiv. An unknown person fired from a pistol with a silencer, after which he disappeared."

Police in the country said law enforcement officers discovered the body of a person with a fatal gunshot wound.

"The SBU and the National Police are taking measures to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring perpetrators to justice," the SBU's press service said.

The Kyiv Police said in a statement: "Police officers are establishing the circumstances of the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

"Arriving at the call, law enforcement officers discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound.

Currently, investigative and operational teams from the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers, dog handlers, and other services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established."

The shooting comes after several high-profile Russian officials have been killed, including Russian major general Mikhail Yevgenyevich Gudkov who was killed in a Ukrainian precision strike in July.

