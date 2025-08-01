Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone after being surrounded for days by Russian forces

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone
Picture: YouTube

By Ella Bennett

An injured Ukrainian soldier, who was stranded and surrounded by Russian forces for several days, managed to escape after being delivered an e-bike by a drone.

The soldier was unable to evacuate from the position after being caught in an attack that killed three of his comrades.

He continued to fight alone for five days while alone and wounded.

Footage shared by the Rubizh brigade documenting the soldiers dramatic rescue shows the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) lowering the electric bike down.

In the video the soldier, call sign “Tanker”, said: “Our drones covered us from above as best as they could. Then they threw two gas cylinders straight into our hole and a lighter. We caught fire."

He said: “Every day, I was surrounded, from all sides. I fought back as best I could."

Drone seen delivering e-bike to help Ukrainian soldier escape the Russians

A rescue team could not reach the wounded soldier without risking their own safety.

Mykola Gritsenko, a chief of staff in the brigade, said: “It was impossible to drive up with equipment because the enemy was everywhere. He couldn’t get out on his own either, because he had to walk 1.5km to the nearest position.

“In his condition, with his injuries and lower limbs, he simply wouldn’t have made it.”

The brigade decided to airlift an e-bike to the wounded soldier using a drone.

The first drone carrying the bike was shot down, while the second couldn’t handle the load and crashed.

The Battalion's third effort was finally successful, and the soldier was able to make it 400m on the electric bike, before hitting a remote mine and being thrown into the air.

He limped a further 200m, before being met by his comrades and pulled to safety.

