UN warns of 'catastrophic consequences' over Netanyahu's reported Gaza reoccupation plans

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023,. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Benjamin Netanyahu's proposals to expand Israel's military operations throughout the Gaza Strip are "deeply alarming," a UN official has claimed.

Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča warned of "catastrophic consequences" if the Israeli prime minister were to push for total reoccupation.

Mr Jenča told the UN Security Council the move could endanger the lives of more Palestinians, as well as Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"International law is clear in this regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," Mr Jenča said.

Netanyahu has not publicly stated what his next moves are for the war in Gaza, but Israeli media report that he plans to meet his security cabinet this week.

Israel has been facing mounting international pressure over their handling of the Gaza conflict, as the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen in the region and mass man-made starvation is reported.

Reports from Tel Aviv claim Netanyahu finalised a new strategy for the near two-year conflict on Tuesday, which favours a complete military takeover of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's military already has control of 75% of Gaza but would look to push ahead and claim ownership of the area where more than two million Palestinians now live.

It is believed the Israeli PM's plan could be a negotiating tactic to pressure Hamas after a recent breakdown of ceasefire talks.

But China's deputy UN representative, Geng Shuang, expressed "great concern" about the reported plans and added: "We urge Israel to immediately halt such dangerous actions."

The proposals have also divided top Israeli officials, with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly saying full occupation would endanger the remaining hostages and exhaust the army.

The IDF's hostages chief Nitzan Alon and Mossad chief David Barnea are also reported to favour a ceasefire–hostage deal, while the families of the remaining hostages fear that such a decision could endanger their loved ones.

Cousin of Gaza hostage speaks to LBC

But this is unlikely to deter Netanyahu, with a senior government official quoted by local journalists as saying: "If that doesn't work for the chief of staff, he should resign."

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 154 people, including 89 children, had died from a lack of food since October 2023.

UN agencies also reported at least 63 malnutrition-related deaths this month.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and led to 251 others being taken hostage.

Israel says 49 hostages are still being held in Gaza, of whom 27 are believed to be dead.

The IDF's attacks have since killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

These figures are quoted by the UN and others as the most reliable source of statistics available on casualties.

Israel has repeatedly insisted there are no restrictions on aid deliveries and denies starvation is taking place.